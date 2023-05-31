Siemens Mobility Gets EUR530 Million England Train-Maintenance Contract Extension

By Pierre Bertrand

Siemens Mobility, a unit of the German industrial group Siemens, said on Wednesday that it has secured a rail vehicle service contract extension worth 530 million euros ($568.9 million).

The contract for the maintenance of 51 trains was extended for another eight years, lasting until 2031, the company said.

The Class 185 trains service TransPennine Express routes which operate in the north of England between the cities of Manchester, Sheffield and Cleethorpes and Manchester to Hull, Siemens Mobility said.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0504ET