    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:18:45 2023-05-31 am EDT
155.19 EUR   -0.94%
05:05aSiemens Mobility Gets EUR530 Million England Train-Maintenance Contract Extension
DJ
05:00aSiemens Healthineers showcases innovations in cancer therapy, access to care and workforce challenges
AQ
04:35aSiemens : Mobility secures service contract for rail vehicles in North of England worth 530 million
PU
Siemens Mobility Gets EUR530 Million England Train-Maintenance Contract Extension

05/31/2023 | 05:05am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Siemens Mobility, a unit of the German industrial group Siemens, said on Wednesday that it has secured a rail vehicle service contract extension worth 530 million euros ($568.9 million).

The contract for the maintenance of 51 trains was extended for another eight years, lasting until 2031, the company said.

The Class 185 trains service TransPennine Express routes which operate in the north of England between the cities of Manchester, Sheffield and Cleethorpes and Manchester to Hull, Siemens Mobility said.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0504ET

Financials
Sales 2023 77 980 M 83 598 M 83 598 M
Net income 2023 7 954 M 8 527 M 8 527 M
Net Debt 2023 36 913 M 39 572 M 39 572 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 124 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 316 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 156,66 €
Average target price 179,28 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG20.84%133 105
ACCENTURE PLC15.59%194 784
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.83%146 758
IBM-8.52%117 574
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%86 805
INFOSYS LIMITED-12.22%66 453
