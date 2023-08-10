By Giulia Petroni



Siemens Mobility has secured an order worth around 300 million euros ($329.3 million) to deliver 28 regional trains for the state of Baden-Wurttemberg in southwest Germany.

The unit of German industrial group Siemens on Thursday said the agreement includes a 10-year maintenance contract with an option for extending it by a further 20 years. The trains are scheduled to be delivered between November 2025 and April 2026.

