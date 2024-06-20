By Nina Kienle

Siemens Mobility is stopping the delivery of ICE trains to German railway operator Deutsche Bahn due to construction defects.

The German conglomerate said on Thursday that deviations in the seam welds of components from a subcontractor were noticed on ICE trains, leading to the temporary suspension of new deliveries.

Trains already delivered are not affected by the deviations and can continue to be used safely, a spokesperson from Siemens said.

The delivered trains are running smoothly, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn confirmed, adding "Siemens Mobility's quality assurance measures currently have no impact on our timetable."

