By Mauro Orru

Siemens AG said Tuesday that its affiliate Siemens Mobility GmbH has won a contract for the revision of 40 trains from German railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG.

The German engineering conglomerate didn't disclose financial details but said it was the largest service order ever awarded to Siemens Mobility by Deutsche Bahn.

Work will be carried out starting in mid-2021, Siemens said.

