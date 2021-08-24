Siemens Mobility: a further 21 Desiro ML trains for ÖBB

Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock, Siemens Mobility, said: 'The Desiro ML is an internationally tested and proven regional train that provides the highest level of passenger comfort and satisfaction. We'll now further adapt the train to meet ÖBB's latest customer requirements and build the new fleet in our usual excellent quality and in record time.'

The Desiro ML trains planned for Vorarlberg will have a total of 290 seats and space for two wheelchairs. Depending on the season, the trains will either offer sufficient space for bicycles in the summer or be equipped with ski racks in the winter.