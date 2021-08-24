Siemens Mobility and partner present research project 'Autonomous Tram in Depot' Siemens Mobility and partner present research project 'Autonomous Tram in Depot'

Since October 2019, Siemens Mobility and ViP (Verkehrsbetrieb Potsdam GmbH) have been jointly researching a fully automated tram depot. One year before, the cooperation partners presented a test vehicle of an autonomous tram at InnoTrans 2018. On this basis, the consortium started further research together with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Institute for Climate Protection, Energy and Mobility (IKEM) and Codewerk GmbH. The market readiness of the autonomous tram in the depot is planned for 2026.



The three-year project called 'AStriD' (Autonomous Tram in Depot) is funded by the Federal Ministry for Transportation and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) as part of its 'Modernity Fund' (mFUND) research initiative.