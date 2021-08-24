Log in
SIEMENS AG

Siemens : Mobility and partner present research project „Autonomous Tram in Depot"

08/24/2021 | 09:44am EDT
Siemens Mobility and partner present research project 'Autonomous Tram in Depot'
Since October 2019, Siemens Mobility and ViP (Verkehrsbetrieb Potsdam GmbH) have been jointly researching a fully automated tram depot. One year before, the cooperation partners presented a test vehicle of an autonomous tram at InnoTrans 2018. On this basis, the consortium started further research together with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Institute for Climate Protection, Energy and Mobility (IKEM) and Codewerk GmbH. The market readiness of the autonomous tram in the depot is planned for 2026.

The three-year project called 'AStriD' (Autonomous Tram in Depot) is funded by the Federal Ministry for Transportation and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) as part of its 'Modernity Fund' (mFUND) research initiative.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 395 M 72 149 M 72 149 M
Net income 2021 5 999 M 7 050 M 7 050 M
Net Debt 2021 34 594 M 40 654 M 40 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 112 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 139,58 €
Average target price 164,90 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG18.77%130 858
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.22.19%643 526
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.72%158 177
3M COMPANY11.38%112 649
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.86%110 824
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.19%72 685