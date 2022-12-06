Siemens : Mobility awarded billion-euro order from high-speed trains from Deutsche Bahn

Siemens Mobility delivers ICE 3neo for Deutsche Bahn Siemens Mobility delivers ICE 3neo for Deutsche Bahn

Siemens Mobility delivers 73 Velaro MS high-speed trains (ICE 3neo) for Deutsche Bahn. The first train of the ICE 3neo fleet started passenger service on December 5, 2022, just two and a half years after the first order.