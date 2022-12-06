Siemens : Mobility awarded billion-euro order from high-speed trains from Deutsche Bahn

Siemens Mobility delivers ICE 3neo for Deutsche Bahn
Siemens Mobility delivers ICE 3neo for Deutsche Bahn
Siemens Mobility delivers 73 Velaro MS high-speed trains (ICE 3neo) for Deutsche Bahn. The first train of the ICE 3neo fleet started passenger service on December 5, 2022, just two and a half years after the first order.
Disclaimer
Siemens AG published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 07:41:04 UTC.