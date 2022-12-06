Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:11 2022-12-06 am EST
134.65 EUR   -0.58%
02:42aSiemens : Mobility awarded billion-euro order from high-speed trains from Deutsche Bahn
PU
12/05Siemens - Qualifications to address skills shortage, Siemens launches digitalization academy
AQ
12/05SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Mobility awarded billion-euro order from high-speed trains from Deutsche Bahn

12/06/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Siemens Mobility delivers ICE 3neo for Deutsche Bahn
Siemens Mobility delivers ICE 3neo for Deutsche Bahn
Siemens Mobility delivers 73 Velaro MS high-speed trains (ICE 3neo) for Deutsche Bahn. The first train of the ICE 3neo fleet started passenger service on December 5, 2022, just two and a half years after the first order.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 07:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIEMENS AG
02:42aSiemens : Mobility awarded billion-euro order from high-speed trains from Deutsche Bahn
PU
12/05Siemens - Qualifications to address skills shortage, Siemens launches digitalization ac..
AQ
12/05SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
12/05SIEMENS AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
12/05The New Ice : Delivered at record speed and ready to go
PU
12/05Cms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/02Qualifications To Address Skills Sho : Siemens launches digitalization academy
PU
12/02SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
12/01Mutares Closes Purchase of Heat Transfer Technology from Siemens Energy
MT
12/01Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (XTRA:MUX) completed the acquisition o..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 492 M 74 077 M 74 077 M
Net income 2022 3 818 M 4 012 M 4 012 M
Net Debt 2022 38 320 M 40 269 M 40 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 107 B 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 311 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 135,44 €
Average target price 151,52 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-11.29%112 379
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.00%696 548
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.40%147 292
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-8.03%94 931
3M COMPANY-29.84%70 193
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-7.50%70 128