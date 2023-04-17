Press Siemens Mobility GmbH München, April 17, 2023

Siemens Mobility awarded contract to deliver CBTC on Singapore's 8th & longest fully- underground MRT Cross Island Line

Communications-based Train Control (CBTC) Signaling system and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) to be provided on for Cross Island Line in Singapore

Train Control (CBTC) Signaling system and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) to be provided on for Cross Island Line in Singapore The intelligent infrastructure will provide greater availability, enhanced operations, and will improve passenger experience

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract by the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) to provide a signaling system (CBTC) and full-height platform screen doors (PSD) for the Cross Island Line (CRL). The order is worth approximately €310 million.

Constructed in several phases, Siemens Mobility will implement a Communications- Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling system and PSD across CRL's Phase 1 (CRL1), Phase 2 (CRL2) and Punggol Extension. The signaling system will feature Siemens Mobility's Trainguard CBTC solution, modern interlocking Westrace MKII and Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) Rail9k to support the maximum grade of automation, GoA 4, and allow fully unattended train operation along around 50 kilometers of track and 21 stations of CRL1, CRL2 and Punggol Extension.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our existing technology partnership with Singapore's Land Transport Authority in its continued efforts to effectively manage their urban development. With our regional base in Singapore, this signaling project will be one of the steppingstones for our long-term goal of making sustainable impact to the mobility landscape in Asia, and we will continue to