Siemens : Mobility awarded contract to deliver CBTC on Singapore's 8th & longest fully-underground MRT Cross Island Line
04/17/2023 | 07:17am EDT
Press
Siemens Mobility GmbH
München, April 17, 2023
Siemens Mobility awarded contract to deliver CBTC on Singapore's 8th & longest fully- underground MRT Cross Island Line
Communications-basedTrain Control (CBTC) Signaling system and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) to be provided on for Cross Island Line in Singapore
The intelligent infrastructure will provide greater availability, enhanced operations, and will improve passenger experience
Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract by the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) to provide a signaling system (CBTC) and full-height platform screen doors (PSD) for the Cross Island Line (CRL). The order is worth approximately €310 million.
Constructed in several phases, Siemens Mobility will implement a Communications- Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling system and PSD across CRL's Phase 1 (CRL1), Phase 2 (CRL2) and Punggol Extension. The signaling system will feature Siemens Mobility's Trainguard CBTC solution, modern interlocking Westrace MKII and Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) Rail9k to support the maximum grade of automation, GoA 4, and allow fully unattended train operation along around 50 kilometers of track and 21 stations of CRL1, CRL2 and Punggol Extension.
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our existing technology partnership with Singapore's Land Transport Authority in its continued efforts to effectively manage their urban development. With our regional base in Singapore, this signaling project will be one of the steppingstones for our long-term goal of making sustainable impact to the mobility landscape in Asia, and we will continue to
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Communications
81739 Munich
Head: Sven Pusswald
Germany
Reference number: HQMOPR202304146687EN
Page 1/3
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Press Release
grow our core competencies in the region through investing in localization strategy and local talent development," said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.
Technology Based Solution for Optimized Operations
The Trainguard CBTC system is Siemens Mobility's high-performance CBTC solution that enables operators to maximize their network capacity by putting more trains on the track, in addition to improving reliability and energy consumption. The radio-based technology precisely locates each train on the tracks and controls speed, improving safety for passengers, while also providing the ability for continuous updates on system status, that results in fewer delays and up-to-date travel information. The Trainguard CBTC system is currently being used for the Downtown Line (DTL) and upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) in Singapore, as well as in other global projects in Turkey, Brazil, and Spain, for example.
Well-Established Presence in Singapore
This project will build on the already well-established relationship Siemens Mobility has with Singapore. That includes:
the signaling system, depot equipment and power electrification for the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL),
power electrification, signaling system and the CBTC simulation facility for the Downtown Line (DTL),
power electrification equipment for two other MRT projects: Circle Line Stage 6 and North-East Line extension,
as well as depot equipment for the East Coast Integrated Depot, which is the first in the world to integrate three train depots and one bus depot within the same compound.
Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.7 billion and had around 38,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.