Siemens : Mobility delivers innovative RRX fleet on schedule

The state-of-the-art double-decker trains, which won the German Mobility Award this year, are serviced in the Siemens Mobility Digital Service Center in Dortmund in order to ensure nearly 100-percent availability. Once the infrastructure project's extensive construction work has been completed, the trains will operate at 15-minute intervals between Dortmund and Cologne. Normally operating in double traction, the trains provide 800 seats, some 200 more than in the previously used double-decker cars. The trains feature platform-level entries, air conditioning, power outlets at the seats, and free WLAN service. In addition, they have an intelligent and predictive train diagnostics system and an advanced passenger information system. Generous sight lines and large windows create a pleasant interior atmosphere. Specially coated windows optimize cell phone reception.

Alles ist beim RRX-Zug digital vernetzt: Zug, Service-Center, Logistikzentrum und Mitarbeiter. Die Züge wurde in Krefeld gekauft, in Wegberg-Wildenrath getestet und im RRX-Depot in Dortmund in Stand gehalten. Everything related to the RRX trains is digitally networked: trains, service center, logistics center and employees. The trains were built in Krefeld, tested in Wegberg-Wildenrath, and are maintained and serviced at the RRX depot in Dortmund. North-Rhine Westphalia's Ministry of Transport initiated the project and is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. Five authorities are partners in implementing the RRX project: the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR), the Nahverkehr Rheinland (NVR) and the Zweckverband Nahverkehr Westfalen-Lippe (NWL) for the state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW); and the Zweckverband Schienenpersonennahverkehr Rheinland-Pfalz Nord (SPNV-Nord) and the Nordhessische VerkehrsVerbund (NVV). Working with the support of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, these authorities were responsible for the Europe-wide tenders for procuring and servicing the RRX trains and for the operation of the future RRX lines. They also share a central role in the project's operational implementation. The RRX is operated by Na­tio­nal Ex­press Rail GmbH and Abel­lio Rail NRW GmbH. DB Netz AG and DB Station&Service AG are jointly responsible for the extensive expansion and upgrading of the RXX infrastructure. Once the project's related infrastructure expansion has been completed, the RRX network will consist of seven lines, allowing 15-minute headways in the core stretch between Dortmund and Cologne. The Rhine-Ruhr Express will significantly improve the mobility of travelers and commuters in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia and also offer cross-border connections to North Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Lower Saxony. The new RRX trains are already being used on several regional lines in the network. Eight million people living in cities and communities with RRX stations benefit from the RRX - representing roughly 45 percent of the NRW population. Extensions of the lines, which cover a large part of the NRW route network, ensure that people here will reach their destinations even faster and more punctually than in the past. In addition, the modernization of numerous train stations in NRW is enhancing the comfort and convenience for travelers. Travelers in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Lower Saxony can also look forward to the RRX trains, since individual lines in the system extend to the cities of Coblenz, Kassel and Osnabrück.



Quotes:

Hendrik Wüst, Minister for Transport in North Rhine-Westphalia:

'Germany must once again become a railway country. This requires providing comfortable and attractive alternatives to private transport - like the RRX. By expanding and upgrading our rail infrastructure and ensuring faster headways, we are offering all commuters in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia an attractive opportunity to move to rail. For cleaner and better mobility in the state.'



Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility:

'We are proud to be handing over the 84th RRX train today and having delivered the entire RRX fleet right on time. The RRX is a showcase project for digital mobility. The state-of-the-art double-decker trains, maintained in our fully automated service center, achieve nearly 100 percent availability, higher service frequencies, improved punctuality, and provide greater comfort and convenience for the passengers.'

Ronald R.F. Lünser, CEO of Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR):

'Our joint decision to acquire such a large and uniform train fleet for the RRX and to hold separate tenders for the trains' procurement and maintenance, and for operating services, was not only cost-effective, but ensured high reliability and quality for the passengers. The punctual delivery of the RRX trains and their high level of performance also explicitly underscore this.'



Heiko Sedlaczek, Managing Director, Nahverkehr Rheinland (NVR):

'The punctual handover of the last ordered RRX train sends a strong signal showcasing the efficiency and performance of the entire industry. Everyone involved here has done a very good job. With the takeover of the RE 4 by National Express in December, the modern trains running on five lines in North Rhine-Westphalia will ensure higher quality, comfort, and accessibility. The considerable amount of positive feedback coming from passengers shows that the new RRX trains are well received by the public.'

'I'm especially pleased that the 84th RRX train has been handed over right on schedule, since this event marks a milestone for the continued success of the entire RRX project. The connection to the RRX network via the RE 5 line is particularly important for the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. As of February next year, the RRX will also stop in Oberwinter (Remagen),' said District Adminstrator Dr. Jürgen Pföhler, head of SPNV-Nord.

Steffen Müller, Managing Director, Nordhessischer Verkehrsverbund:

'We in North Hesse were the first to benefit from the new trains operating at two-hour intervals, and recorded a 35-percent increase in passenger volumes after just a short time. This strong growth shows just how important the connection between the ICE stops in Kassel and Westphalia is. The hourly RRX service scheduled between Kassel and Düsseldorf beginning in December 2022 will mark the next milestone in this successful project.'

Joachim Künzel, Managing Director, Nahverkehr Westfalen-Lippe (NWL):

'Along with their modern appearance, the new trains score above all with their strong acceleration and reliability - technical advantages that benefit thousands of passengers every day on our state's heavily frequented rail corridors and that are already making the entire mass transit system more attractive. As the upcoming infrastructure expansion is completed, the trains will guarantee significantly improved and demand-driven connections between Westphalia, the Ruhr region and the Rhineland.'



Rainer Blüm, CEO of Abellio Rail NRW:

'We've been able to transport our passengers throughout NRW with the Desiro HC since December 2018. The ultra-modern RRX trains have significantly contributed to the optimized mass transit service in our region. By early January 2019, the RRX Line RE 11 had climbed from 29th place to 2nd place in the ranking of our responsible authority VRR. Many smaller delays in journeys have now been eliminated thanks to the trains' outstanding technology. It's a plus for our passengers, and also benefits us as a railway operator. We congratulate Siemens Mobility on this prestige product in the railway industry!'



Marcel Winter, Managing Director, National Express:

'I'm happy that the fleet is now complete and that we've also punctually started service on our third line using the RRX trains. We'd like to thank Siemens Mobility for supporting this project with great commitment and engagement.'