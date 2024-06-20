Siemens Mobility drives growth through investment at its factory in Cornellà, Spain

Siemens Mobility GmbH Press Release

"This initiative will not only allow us to meet the current demand for gearboxes but will also lay the foundations for future investments aimed at expanding our business to other customers in Europe."

New gearbox production line

This May, the factory launched production of its first rail gearboxes on the new manufacturing line. During the first phase, the new line will focus exclusively on the manufacture of heavy gearboxes, such as for locomotives, starting for those built by Siemens Mobility. The initial production capacity of approximately 500 units per year is expected to increase in the second phase, as production expands to meet demand for gearboxes in the Iberian market.

Installing the new production line required the conversion of a separate manufacturing hall at the Cornellà factory and increasing the company's workforce. The project is part of the global growth strategy of Siemens Mobility and will further boost local value creation in the Iberian market.

Competence Center for Converter Cabinets

Siemens Mobility began establishing a welding competence center for converter cabinets a year ago and it now employs more than 80 experts. Once production is fully ramped up, the company aims to consolidate its position as a leading competence center in the manufacture of converter cabinets.

Close to customers and market

With its state-of-the-art factories and a product portfolio closely aligned with customers and the market, Siemens Mobility manufactures products for its own vehicle business as well as for other rail vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Embracing the motto "As close as possible," Siemens Mobility strongly emphasizes meeting the specific needs of its customers and their markets. This close customer proximity ensures a deep understanding of the core aspects of their business, helping them in effectively integrating efficiency and technology.

Cornellà is an integral part of the network of Siemens Mobility traction components factories spanning ten locations worldwide.