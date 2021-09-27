Siemens : Mobility equips new dual-mode platform from Vossloh Locomotives with ETCS technology

Siemens Mobility is equipping the new platform of the DM 20 dual-mode locomotive from Vossloh Locomotives with the European Train Control System ETCS Baseline 3, type Trainguard. Initially, 100 of the four-axle hybrid locomotives will be equipped with this Europe-wide standardized train control system to be used for cross-border freight operation in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria.

"Connected transport and information systems are the basis for the European mobility of tomorrow. By equipping our eco-friendly DM 20 with ETCS Level 2, we are already part of this sustainable future. The order to Siemens Mobility marks the start of a long-term partnership in the ETCS sector," explains Dr. Bernd Hoppe, CEO of Vossloh Locomotives.

Vossloh Locomotives and Siemens Mobility recently equipped the DE 18 locomotives with the PZB train control system Trainguard Basic Indusi and prepared the vehicles for ETCS operation.