Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Mobility equips new dual-mode platform from Vossloh Locomotives with ETCS technology

09/27/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Siemens Mobility is equipping the new platform of the DM 20 dual-mode locomotive from Vossloh Locomotives with the European Train Control System ETCS Baseline 3, type Trainguard. Initially, 100 of the four-axle hybrid locomotives will be equipped with this Europe-wide standardized train control system to be used for cross-border freight operation in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria.
"Connected transport and information systems are the basis for the European mobility of tomorrow. By equipping our eco-friendly DM 20 with ETCS Level 2, we are already part of this sustainable future. The order to Siemens Mobility marks the start of a long-term partnership in the ETCS sector," explains Dr. Bernd Hoppe, CEO of Vossloh Locomotives.
Vossloh Locomotives and Siemens Mobility recently equipped the DE 18 locomotives with the PZB train control system Trainguard Basic Indusi and prepared the vehicles for ETCS operation.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
05:12aSIEMENS : Mobility equips new dual-mode platform from Vossloh Locomotives with ETCS techno..
PU
03:40aGerman energy companies respond to close national election
RE
03:02aSIEMENS : shows extended hardware and software offering for Sinumerik One at EMO Milano
PU
09/23U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 21% in August - ELFA
RE
09/23SIEMENS : Cargounit orders up to 30 locomotives from Siemens Mobility
AQ
09/23SIEMENS : To Integrate Empolis Tech Into SIDRIVE IQ Platform
MT
09/23SIEMENS : Zscaler To Provide Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions For Operational Tech..
MT
09/23SIEMENS : Mobility To Deliver 30 Locomotives To Poland's Cargounit
MT
09/23SIEMENS : PDVSA's Debt Payment To Siemens Unit Blocked Before US Imposed Sanctions
MT
09/22Citi blocked PDVSA attempt to pay Siemens, executive says at trial
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 510 M 72 085 M 72 085 M
Net income 2021 5 972 M 6 999 M 6 999 M
Net Debt 2021 34 563 M 40 505 M 40 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 118 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 147,96 €
Average target price 167,57 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG25.90%138 368
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.21%628 953
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.05%151 329
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.14%113 931
3M COMPANY3.58%104 757
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.92%68 014