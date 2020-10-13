Siemens : Mobility to deliver 109 light rail trams for Düsseldorf and Duisburg

Press Siemens Mobility GmbH Munich, October 13, 2020

Siemens Mobility to deliver 109 light rail vehicles for Düsseldorf and Duisburg

Order worth almost €400 million

Avenio HF light rail vehicles provide highest passenger comfort

24-year contract for service and spare parts to guarantee availability

Düsseldorfer Rheinbahn AG and Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG have jointly ordered 109 Avenio HF high-floor light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility, including an option for an additional 48 units. The contract also includes the maintenance and servicing of the Duisburg vehicles for 24 years and an option for a further eight years. A 24-year spare parts supply contract was signed for the Düsseldorf vehicles. The order has a volume of almost €400 million.

"This order has a very special meaning for us, since it marks our return to the market for high-floor light rail vehicles. Our trains will offer more than two million people in Düsseldorf and Duisburg the highest level of passenger comfort. Our services will also guarantee our customers optimal availability and a sustainable increase in value over the vehicles' entire lifecycle," said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

The vehicles will be used on the approximately 85-kilometer long light rail network in Duisburg and Düsseldorf, and will also run to the cities of Neuss, Krefeld and Meerbusch. Delivery of the first vehicles is planned for 2025. The Avenio HF seats 51 passengers and has standing space for 178. In order to serve different platform heights, all vehicles are equipped with folding steps. Air suspension, air conditioning and infotainment systems ensure maximum passenger comfort. The Siemens Tram