Siemens : Mobility to deliver 109 light rail trams for Düsseldorf and Duisburg

Munich, October 13, 2020
Siemens Mobility to deliver 109 light rail vehicles for Düsseldorf and Duisburg
-
Order worth almost €400 million
-
Avenio HF light rail vehicles provide highest passenger comfort
-
24-yearcontract for service and spare parts to guarantee availability
Düsseldorfer Rheinbahn AG and Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG have jointly ordered 109 Avenio HF high-floor light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility, including an option for an additional 48 units. The contract also includes the maintenance and servicing of the Duisburg vehicles for 24 years and an option for a further eight years. A 24-year spare parts supply contract was signed for the Düsseldorf vehicles. The order has a volume of almost €400 million.
"This order has a very special meaning for us, since it marks our return to the market for high-floor light rail vehicles. Our trains will offer more than two million people in Düsseldorf and Duisburg the highest level of passenger comfort. Our services will also guarantee our customers optimal availability and a sustainable increase in value over the vehicles' entire lifecycle," said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.
The vehicles will be used on the approximately 85-kilometer long light rail network in Duisburg and Düsseldorf, and will also run to the cities of Neuss, Krefeld and Meerbusch. Delivery of the first vehicles is planned for 2025. The Avenio HF seats 51 passengers and has standing space for 178. In order to serve different platform heights, all vehicles are equipped with folding steps. Air suspension, air conditioning and infotainment systems ensure maximum passenger comfort. The Siemens Tram
Assistant digital collision warning system supports the driver with radar and video sensors that provide early detection of potentially dangerous situations, helping to avoid accidents.
This press release and additional information are available at https://sie.ag/3iQQN9J
Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.9 billion and had around 36,800 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.
