Siemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a contract with
industrial manufacturing company Siemens' rail and
traffic unit and its consortium partners to build about 2,000
kilometers of high-speed railways, the German group said on
Saturday.
The deal between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels
(NAT) and a consortium of Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction
and Arab Contractors will create the world's sixth
largest high-speed rail system, Siemens said.
"It is the biggest order in the history of Siemens," Siemens
Chief Executive Roland Busch said in a statement.
The project is part of Egypt's extensive transport
infrastructure investments over the past few years.
Once completed, Egypt's high-speed network will consist of
three rail lines: the one to link its Red Sea and Mediterranean
coasts Siemens had dubbed a "Suez Canal on rails" in September,
and the two lines announced on Saturday.
Siemens added that its subsidiary's share in the project is
worth 8.1 billion euros ($8.69 billion) and includes the initial
contract of 2.7 billion euros for the first line signed in
September.
($1 = 0.9322 euros)
(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska
Editing by Frances Kerry and Christina Fincher)