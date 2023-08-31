Press Siemens Mobility GmbH Munich, 31. August 2023

Siemens Mobility wins framework agreement tender for up to 540 trains for ÖBB

Framework agreement worth more than five billion euros

Further development of the Mireo platform

Expected deployment in 2028

Siemens Mobility has won the tender for a framework agreement to deliver up to

540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains for Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB).

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility: "Siemens Mobility and ÖBB have long enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership. We are proud to be delivering a further development of the Mireo platform to ÖBB for the company's new fleets. With numerous innovations, low energy consumption, and a high level of passenger comfort and convenience, the new Mireo trains will help make ÖBB's local and regional transport even more attractive."

The Mireo platform and its proven modular system can deliver an optimized train concept that meets all customer requirements. The electric multiple-unit trains are especially ecofriendly thanks to their low energy consumption and lightweight construction.

