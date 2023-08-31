Press
Siemens Mobility wins framework agreement tender for up to 540 trains for ÖBB
- Framework agreement worth more than five billion euros
- Further development of the Mireo platform
- Expected deployment in 2028
Siemens Mobility has won the tender for a framework agreement to deliver up to
540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains for Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB).
Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility: "Siemens Mobility and ÖBB have long enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership. We are proud to be delivering a further development of the Mireo platform to ÖBB for the company's new fleets. With numerous innovations, low energy consumption, and a high level of passenger comfort and convenience, the new Mireo trains will help make ÖBB's local and regional transport even more attractive."
The Mireo platform and its proven modular system can deliver an optimized train concept that meets all customer requirements. The electric multiple-unit trains are especially ecofriendly thanks to their low energy consumption and lightweight construction.
Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.7 billion and had around 38,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.
