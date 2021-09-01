Siemens : Moving Egypt

Moving Egypt

Siemens Mobility will install a comprehensive rail system that will feature the first ever high-speed, electrified main and freight rail line that will transform transportation in Egypt. The initial 660 km line will connect the port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean and will provide efficient, safe, and affordable transportation for all Egyptians, as well as goods across the country. The Egyptian government has an ambitious plan to invest heavily in a reliable and sustainable 1800 km state-of-the-art rail network that will establish Egypt as a regional leader for transportation and provide an additional boost to the economy.