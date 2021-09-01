Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Siemens : Moving Egypt

09/01/2021 | 10:32am BST
Moving Egypt
 A modern rail system that will transform the everyday
Moving Egypt
 A modern rail system that will transform the everyday
Siemens Mobility will install a comprehensive rail system that will feature the first ever high-speed, electrified main and freight rail line that will transform transportation in Egypt. The initial 660 km line will connect the port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean and will provide efficient, safe, and affordable transportation for all Egyptians, as well as goods across the country. The Egyptian government has an ambitious plan to invest heavily in a reliable and sustainable 1800 km state-of-the-art rail network that will establish Egypt as a regional leader for transportation and provide an additional boost to the economy.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 395 M 72 420 M 52 693 M
Net income 2021 5 999 M 7 077 M 5 149 M
Net Debt 2021 34 594 M 40 807 M 29 691 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 113 B 133 B 96 585 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 140,84 €
Average target price 164,47 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG19.84%132 833
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.60%646 522
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.06%160 083
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.00%115 456
3M COMPANY11.41%113 511
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.14.21%73 328