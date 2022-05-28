Siemens : Moving Egypt

Moving Egypt A modern rail system that will transform the everyday Moving Egypt A modern rail system that will transform the everyday

Siemens Mobility to install a 2,000 km state-of-the-art high-speed rail network that will connect 60 cities throughout the country with trains that can operate up to 230 km/h. The integrated system will create the 6ᵗʰ largest high-speed rail network in the world, and will provide 90% of Egyptians access to a modern, safe, and affordable transportation system. The fully electrified network will cut carbon emissions by 70% compared to current car or bus transport, further supporting Egypt's efforts in transforming its mobility to a more sustainable one. Siemens Mobility will deliver 41 Velaro high-speed trains, 94 Desiro High Capacity regional train sets, and 41 Vectron freight locomotives. This contract also includes the development of eight depots and yards and 15 years of maintenance.