  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/27 11:37:17 am EDT
121.86 EUR   +2.82%
12:40pSiemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt
RE
12:36pSIEMENS : Moving Egypt
PU
05/27Siemens to Sell Large Drives Business to Affiliate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Siemens : Moving Egypt

05/28/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
Moving Egypt A modern rail system that will transform the everyday
Moving Egypt A modern rail system that will transform the everyday
Siemens Mobility to install a 2,000 km state-of-the-art high-speed rail network that will connect 60 cities throughout the country with trains that can operate up to 230 km/h. The integrated system will create the 6ᵗʰ largest high-speed rail network in the world, and will provide 90% of Egyptians access to a modern, safe, and affordable transportation system. The fully electrified network will cut carbon emissions by 70% compared to current car or bus transport, further supporting Egypt's efforts in transforming its mobility to a more sustainable one. Siemens Mobility will deliver 41 Velaro high-speed trains, 94 Desiro High Capacity regional train sets, and 41 Vectron freight locomotives. This contract also includes the development of eight depots and yards and 15 years of maintenance.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 16:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 732 M 73 636 M 73 636 M
Net income 2022 6 929 M 7 423 M 7 423 M
Net Debt 2022 36 472 M 39 074 M 39 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 97 305 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 121,86 €
Average target price 166,16 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-20.19%104 248
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.21%704 059
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.83%133 662
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-16.63%86 688
3M COMPANY-15.83%85 080
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-16.23%64 388