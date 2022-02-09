Siemens : New strategic owner for mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics

Siemens AG Press release

September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Siemens Logistics GmbH, headquartered in Constance, Germany, is a fully owned subsidiary of Siemens AG. Siemens Logistics is a leading provider of innovative and high-performance products and solutions for mail and parcel automation; for airport logistics including baggage and cargo handling; and for the digitalization of logistics processes using high-end software. Comprehensive customer service completes the portfolio. The company is represented worldwide through its regional companies and active in more than 60 countries. Major customers include renowned airports as well as postal and parcel service providers around the globe. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens-logistics.com.

About Körber

We are Körber - an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

About Körber's Business Area Supply Chain

In the Business Area Körber Supply Chain, we have a broad range of proven supply chain solutions to fit our customers' size, business strategy and appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, voice solutions, robotics and material handling - plus the systems integration expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage.

Forward looking statement

