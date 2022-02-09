Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens : New strategic owner for mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics

02/09/2022 | 03:09pm EST
Press

Munich, February 9, 2022

New strategic owner for mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics

  • Siemens further sharpens its portfolio as a focused technology company
  • Purchase price of €1.15 billion, closing expected in current calendar year
  • Sale to international technology group Körber agreed
  • Mail and parcel business ideal expansion of Körber's portfolio, supplementing its existing Business Area Supply Chain
  • Airport logistics business to remain part of Siemens' Portfolio Companies

Siemens has reached an agreement to sell the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH to the Körber Group. With this transaction, approved by the Managing and Supervisory Boards of Siemens AG, Siemens is further implementing the rigorous sharpening of its portfolio as a focused technology company. The purchase price totals €1.15 billion (enterprise value). Closing is expected in the course of the current calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals. Körber is a world-leading technology company whose Business Area Supply Chain has grown successfully in recent years, making the company a long-term, strategic new owner for the mail and parcel business.

"We're continuously sharpening and optimizing our portfolio in order to further strengthen Siemens as a focused technology company. In Körber, we're very pleased to have found for our employees and customers the ideal new owner for our mail and parcel business. Körber's future-oriented strategy for growth, innovation and investment is in the best interests of all stakeholders," said Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG.

"The recent outstanding development of Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business demonstrates that our concept for our Portfolio Companies is enabling us

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096402EN

Page 1/4

Siemens AG

Press release

to further develop businesses and make them fit for the future even when they are not part of our core business," said Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG. Our airport logistics solutions business will remain at Siemens. It is our clear intention to further strengthen this business as a stable, profitable company over the long term and a world-leader in its market," added Thomas.

"Siemens Logistics as a key player in the global courier, express, parcel and e- commerce market is very well positioned with its global customer base. With Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business we broaden and complement our market offering as a globally leading partner to the supply chain and e-commerce industry - covering all relevant solutions such as hardware, software, digital and system integration. I am very excited about the combined opportunities of being a leading and trusted partner for the industry and our customers. One thing is certain: We are and will continue to be their technologically leading and reliable partner," said Stephan Seifert, CEO of the Körber Group.

The mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics is an ideal addition to Körber's Business Area Supply Chain. The two companies' technologies and regional structures are a perfect fit. Körber intends to make Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business a strong Business Unit.

The mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH encompasses planning, design, manufacturing, sales, installation and commissioning as well as maintenance and additional services for innovative, high-performance products and solutions in mail and parcel automation. With around 1,200 employees, Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business is a world-leader in its market, generating annual revenue of about €500 million. In addition to its mail and parcel business, Siemens Logistics is a world-leading supplier in the area of airport logistics, providing solutions for baggage and cargo handling as well as comprehensive airport digitalization solutions. This business will remain at Siemens Logistics GmbH, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Siemens AG.

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096402EN

Page 2/4

Siemens AG

Press release

Further information regarding Siemens Logistics is available at www.siemens- logistics.com

Further information regarding the Körber Group is available at www.koerber.com/en.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/3638Ngr.

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Contacts for journalists

Siemens AG

Wolfram Trost

Phone: +49 174 1551859

E-mail: wolfram.trost@siemens.com

Siemens Logistics GmbH

Monica Soffritti

Phone: +49 7531 86-2659

E-mail: monica.soffritti@siemens-logistics.com

Körber Group

Matthias Mezele

Phone: +49 173 7519148

E-mail: matthias.mezele@koerber.com

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096402EN

Page 3/4

Siemens AG

Press release

September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Siemens Logistics GmbH, headquartered in Constance, Germany, is a fully owned subsidiary of Siemens AG. Siemens Logistics is a leading provider of innovative and high-performance products and solutions for mail and parcel automation; for airport logistics including baggage and cargo handling; and for the digitalization of logistics processes using high-end software. Comprehensive customer service completes the portfolio. The company is represented worldwide through its regional companies and active in more than 60 countries. Major customers include renowned airports as well as postal and parcel service providers around the globe. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens-logistics.com.

About Körber

We are Körber - an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

About Körber's Business Area Supply Chain

In the Business Area Körber Supply Chain, we have a broad range of proven supply chain solutions to fit our customers' size, business strategy and appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, voice solutions, robotics and material handling - plus the systems integration expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage.

Forward looking statement

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks in the Combined Management Report of the Siemens Report (siemens.com/siemensreport). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should decisions, assessments or requirements of regulatory authorities deviate from our expectations, should events of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096402EN

Page 4/4

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 20:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
