Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Siemens AG shares, with a target price raised from €254 to €257.



The analyst believes that Q3 2024/25 results were solid, with free cash flow significantly higher than expected at €2,918m and orders up 28% to €24.7bn, thanks to the Mobility division. Adjusted industrial EBITA reached €2,820m, in line with forecasts, for a margin of 14.9%.



The broker anticipates a favourable Q4 for the Digital Industries division, supported by a rebound in the software segment and a robust order pipeline. However, it emphasizes that the recovery in automation will remain gradual.



Finally, the note also highlights the potential linked to the German recovery plan and a possible simplification of the portfolio, with Siemens still holding 71% of the capital of Siemens Healthineers.