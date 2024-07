Siemens: Platinum medal from EcoVadis

Siemens announces that it has been awarded a platinum medal in the latest EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, with a score of 80 points out of 100 placing it in the top one percent of around 73,000 companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis.



Since 2021, the German electronics and electrotechnical equipment group has improved its score by 19 points in this ranking based on 21 sustainability criteria, taking it from silver in 2021 to gold in 2023, then to platinum this year.



