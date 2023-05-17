Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:52 2023-05-17 am EDT
152.00 EUR   +1.60%
01:27aGermany's Siemens Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Net Income, Revenue
MT
01:17aSiemens Raises Fiscal 2023 Guidance After 2Q Profit Soared
DJ
01:10aSiemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Siemens Raises Fiscal 2023 Guidance After 2Q Profit Soared

05/17/2023 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


Siemens reported higher fiscal second-quarter net profit, exceeding analyst expectations, and raised its fiscal 2023 guidance after record profitability for its industrial businesses.

The German industrial company on Wednesday reported 3.48 billion euros ($3.78 billion) in quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders, compared with EUR1.03 billion in the prior-year period, on revenue that grew 14% to EUR19.42 billion.

Orders in the second quarter increased 13% on year to EUR23.64 billion, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.22, driven by its mobility business where orders more than doubled in the quarter, Siemens said.

Quarterly profit at its industrial companies rose to EUR2.61 billion, compared with EUR1.78 billion a year ago.

Within them, profit at its digital industries and smart infrastructure businesses grew 57% and 75%, respectively.

Digital industries' quarterly profit reached the highest-ever level as profitability rose in all automation businesses supported by higher revenue. Smart Infrastructure also reached its highest profit level due to higher revenue and capacity utilization, Siemens said.

Analysts had expected shareholder-attributable net profit of EUR3.11 billion in the quarter and EUR18.59 billion in revenue, according to the company-provided consensus.

Siemens upgraded its fiscal-year guidance for the group and for its digital industries, smart infrastructure and mobility divisions.

Siemens said it expects 2023 comparable group revenue growth to be between 9% and 11%, up from 7% to 10% previously.

Digital industries expects fiscal 2023 comparable revenue growth of between 17% to 20%, up from 12% to 15% previously, with a profit margin now expected between 22.5% and 23.5%.

Smart infrastructure expects fiscal 2023 comparable revenue growth of between 14% and 16%, up from 9% to 12% previously, with a profit margin now expected between 14.5% to 15.5%.

The company's mobility business expects fiscal 2023 comparable revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, up from 6% to 9% previously.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 0116ET

All news about SIEMENS AG
01:27aGermany's Siemens Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Net Income, Revenue
MT
01:17aSiemens Raises Fiscal 2023 Guidance After 2Q Profit Soared
DJ
01:10aSiemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2023
PU
01:10aSiemens : Outstanding performance continues – Outlook raised again
PU
01:10aSiemens : Half-year
PU
01:06aSiemens generates more profit thanks to digitization
DP
01:06aSiemens raises forecasts again
DP
01:05aSiemens raises outlook after Q2 sales beats forecasts
RE
12:47aAre we there yet? Market holds breath for debt ceiling deal
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 896 M 83 519 M 83 519 M
Net income 2023 6 914 M 7 510 M 7 510 M
Net Debt 2023 37 172 M 40 374 M 40 374 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 119 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 149,60 €
Average target price 172,31 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG15.40%128 777
ACCENTURE PLC4.63%176 318
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.04%144 876
IBM-12.44%112 107
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.24%87 722
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.17%63 766
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer