Siemens : Ready-to-use industrial edge platform for data processing on the production level

Nuremberg, November 23, 2020
As part of the Digital Enterprise SPS Dialog, Siemens is launching Analyze MyDrives Edge, its first edge application for drives. The company is thus demonstrating in concrete terms how edge computing can make Sinamics drive systems even more intelligent and what benefits users and machine builders can derive from it. Analyze MyDrives Edge is being launched with basic functionalities similar to the proven Mindsphere application Analyze MyDrives but will be enhanced with intelligent features based on high-frequency data exchange. The Edge application thus allows users of machines and industry applications to perform complex analyses of data that is already collected in the drive. Machine learning and AI algorithms on which the edge application is based identify patterns and detect anomalies and their causes, thus providing timely indications of any pending machine maintenance. This minimizes downtimes and reduces the consumption of resources.
With the Drive System Framework, Siemens offers the broad framework that allows users to connect their Sinamics drive systems to the Industrial Edge platform. In addition to pure connectivity, the Drive System Framework also allows the management of the drive systems connected to the Edge platform. For example, machine builders and users can change parameters or perform necessary firmware updates. In addition to the connectivity and management, it should also be possible in future to configure the simulation model, i.e. the digital twin of the drive system in the
machine. By connecting Sinamics frequency converters to the Industrial Edge platform, Siemens is also helping to pave the way for new business models. With intelligent drive technology, machine builders, for example, can provide user-specific application solutions and digital services or can guarantee the availability of a machine by contract.
Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of
€4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
