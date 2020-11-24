Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Ready-to-use industrial edge platform for data processing on the production level

11/24/2020 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press

Nuremberg, November 23, 2020

Digital Enterprise SPS Dialog

Siemens introduces with Analyze MyDrives Edge its first edge application for drives

  • High-frequencydata exchange between Sinamics drives and the Industrial Edge platform
  • Drive System Framework for connectivity, management, and configuration of the Digital Twin
  • Paving the way for new business models

As part of the Digital Enterprise SPS Dialog, Siemens is launching Analyze MyDrives Edge, its first edge application for drives. The company is thus demonstrating in concrete terms how edge computing can make Sinamics drive systems even more intelligent and what benefits users and machine builders can derive from it. Analyze MyDrives Edge is being launched with basic functionalities similar to the proven Mindsphere application Analyze MyDrives but will be enhanced with intelligent features based on high-frequency data exchange. The Edge application thus allows users of machines and industry applications to perform complex analyses of data that is already collected in the drive. Machine learning and AI algorithms on which the edge application is based identify patterns and detect anomalies and their causes, thus providing timely indications of any pending machine maintenance. This minimizes downtimes and reduces the consumption of resources.

With the Drive System Framework, Siemens offers the broad framework that allows users to connect their Sinamics drive systems to the Industrial Edge platform. In addition to pure connectivity, the Drive System Framework also allows the management of the drive systems connected to the Edge platform. For example, machine builders and users can change parameters or perform necessary firmware updates. In addition to the connectivity and management, it should also be possible in future to configure the simulation model, i.e. the digital twin of the drive system in the

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Clarissa Haller

Germany

Reference number: HQDIPR202011206065EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press release

machine. By connecting Sinamics frequency converters to the Industrial Edge platform, Siemens is also helping to pave the way for new business models. With intelligent drive technology, machine builders, for example, can provide user-specific application solutions and digital services or can guarantee the availability of a machine by contract.

This press release and a press picture are available at https://sie.ag/3pQ4hr8

For further information regarding the Digital Enterprise SPS Dialog 2020, please see www.siemens.com/sps-dialog

For further information regarding digitalization in drive technology, please see www.siemens.com/digital-drives

Contact for journalists

Katharina Lamsa

Phone: +49 172 8413539

E-mail: katharina.lamsa@siemens.com

Follow us on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_pressand www.twitter.com/SiemensIndustry

Blog: https://ingenuity.siemens.com/

Reference number: HQDIPR202011206065EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press release

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of

€4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQDIPR202011206065EN

Page 3/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:02:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIEMENS AG
05:03aSIEMENS : Ready-to-use industrial edge platform for data processing on the produ..
PU
04:08aSIEMENS : Gamesa works through COVID challenges to help feed 250MW of clean ener..
AQ
03:06aSIEMENS : Gamesa works through COVID challenges to help feed 250MW of clean ener..
AQ
11/23SIEMENS ENERGY : to Upgrade Power, Water Station in Dubai
DJ
11/23SIEMENS : introduces with Analyze MyDrives Edge its first edge application for d..
PU
11/23SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/22SIEMENS : Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial
RE
11/20U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 9% in October - ELFA
RE
11/20SIEMENS AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/19SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 232 M 67 831 M 67 831 M
Net income 2020 3 905 M 4 629 M 4 629 M
Net Debt 2020 30 003 M 35 560 M 35 560 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 88 728 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 126,47 €
Last Close Price 111,68 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-4.17%104 817
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.15.58%143 551
3M COMPANY-1.29%100 448
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-9.77%88 212
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.16.22%66 080
HITACHI, LTD.-14.35%36 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ