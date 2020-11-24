Siemens : Ready-to-use industrial edge platform for data processing on the production level

Press

Nuremberg, November 23, 2020

Digital Enterprise SPS Dialog

Siemens introduces with Analyze MyDrives Edge its first edge application for drives

High-frequency data exchange between Sinamics drives and the Industrial Edge platform

data exchange between Sinamics drives and the Industrial Edge platform Drive System Framework for connectivity, management, and configuration of the Digital Twin

Paving the way for new business models

As part of the Digital Enterprise SPS Dialog, Siemens is launching Analyze MyDrives Edge, its first edge application for drives. The company is thus demonstrating in concrete terms how edge computing can make Sinamics drive systems even more intelligent and what benefits users and machine builders can derive from it. Analyze MyDrives Edge is being launched with basic functionalities similar to the proven Mindsphere application Analyze MyDrives but will be enhanced with intelligent features based on high-frequency data exchange. The Edge application thus allows users of machines and industry applications to perform complex analyses of data that is already collected in the drive. Machine learning and AI algorithms on which the edge application is based identify patterns and detect anomalies and their causes, thus providing timely indications of any pending machine maintenance. This minimizes downtimes and reduces the consumption of resources.

With the Drive System Framework, Siemens offers the broad framework that allows users to connect their Sinamics drive systems to the Industrial Edge platform. In addition to pure connectivity, the Drive System Framework also allows the management of the drive systems connected to the Edge platform. For example, machine builders and users can change parameters or perform necessary firmware updates. In addition to the connectivity and management, it should also be possible in future to configure the simulation model, i.e. the digital twin of the drive system in the