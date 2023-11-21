Siemens: Red Bull uses Siemens software for F1

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Red Bull Ford Powertrains has leveraged Siemens Xcelerator industrial software to develop the next generation of ICE/electric hybrid powertrain for the 2026 Formula 1 racing season.



For the 2026 season, Red Bull Ford Powertrains will build powertrains for the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1 teams, and will be one of only six manufacturers to supply powertrains for the F1 series.



Red Bull Ford Powertrains has set itself an ambitious goal: to develop from scratch sustainable high-speed powertrains that comply with the 2026 specifications, while also meeting the new F1 specifications.



