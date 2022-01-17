Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/17 01:09:56 pm
146.4 EUR   +0.37%
Siemens Sells Yunex to Atlantia for $1.1 Billion

01/17/2022 | 12:25pm EST
By Ed Frankl

Siemens AG said Monday that it had agreed to divest its intelligent-transportation business Yunex Traffic to Atlantia SpA for an enterprise value of 950 million euros ($1.08 billion).

Italian infrastructure company Atlantia filed a binding offer for Yunex earlier in January, though it didn't make public financial details.

The deal comes as Siemens continues to streamline and divest itself of noncore businesses, including through recent listings of its energy and medical-device divisions.

"Siemens is continuously sharpening and optimizing its portfolio as a technology company focused on its core business," said Roland Busch, the German industrial company's chief executive officer.

"We aim to deliver operating and growth synergies between our assets and Yunex Traffic, with the intention of creating a highly competitive, one-of-a-kind group," Atlantia's CEO Carlo Bertazzo said.

Closure of the deal is expected in September and is subject to regulatory approvals.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1224ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.92% 17.24 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
PUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.37% 2.71 End-of-day quote.4.23%
SIEMENS AG 0.10% 146 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 66 936 M 76 313 M 76 313 M
Net income 2022 6 391 M 7 286 M 7 286 M
Net Debt 2022 35 468 M 40 437 M 40 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 117 B 134 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 145,86 €
Average target price 169,72 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-4.47%133 601
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.70%723 401
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.38%149 835
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY9.20%113 235
3M COMPANY0.62%102 999
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-1.20%76 537