Siemens : Siemens Energy capital reduction

Siemens has announced that it has transferred an 8% stake in Siemens Energy to Siemens Pension-Trust e V, a pension fund for its employees, thereby reducing its stake in the power plant manufacturer from 25.1% to 17.1%.



With this decision, the German group explains that it is implementing its previously announced plans to further reduce its investment in Siemens Energy, while strengthening its pension assets in Germany.



In addition, Siemens says that its CFO Ralf Thomas will resign from the Siemens Energy supervisory board, effective at the end of the latter's AGM, scheduled for February 26.



