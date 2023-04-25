Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:09:27 2023-04-25 am EDT
146.65 EUR   +0.68%
08:41aSiemens : Sulzer and Siemens LDA announce digital collaboration
PU
04:28aSiemens : tech enables successful research at Zero Carbon Building Systems Lab
PU
02:20aSiemens Gamesa now wants wind turbine towers made only of more durable steel
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Sulzer and Siemens LDA announce digital collaboration

04/25/2023 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press

Nuremberg, April 25, 2023

Large Drives Applications

Sulzer and Siemens LDA announce digital collaboration

The pump and drive system-OEMs team up through their IoT- platforms for enhanced pump operations

Sulzer and Siemens Large Drives Applications (LDA) are using their collective expertise to provide operators of large centrifugal pumps with an enhanced digital value proposition: Bringing together their respective IoT-platforms and services, BLUE BOX™ and SIDRIVE IQ, the two companies are collaborating to deliver an integrated solution that improves equipment reliability and cuts operations costs. The agreement has recently been made official with the signing of a letter of intent (LOI).

Sulzer and Siemens LDA are taking the first steps in a journey that is expected to deliver significant savings for operators of large centrifugal pumps. In order to offer a more holistic value-add that addresses the wider drivetrain, Sulzer's pump-specific,AI-based analytics platform, BLUE BOX, will now be complemented by predictive maintenance data from Siemens LDAs' SIDRIVE IQ, an IoT-platform for smart fleet management of drive systems & solutions.

Initially with this, operators will have access to more relevant information in one place, will be able to make better decision based on health and operations-data of the entire pump drive trains and will benefit through more effective service support in case of incidents. Furthermore, operators will be able to plan maintenance events more accurately and determine the health of the pump drive system on-demand.

Sebastian Winkler von Mohrenfels, Vice President Digitalization and Software Large Drives Applications, comments: "In the digital world, collaboration in ecosystems is fundamental for value-add, speed and focus on what everyone can do best. In the partnership with Sulzer, we strive to combine the digital and physical world for best- in-classvalue-add for pump drive train operators: decades of product and engineering know-how, IoT and AI-technologies as well as global service networks."

Sulzer and Siemens Large Drives Applications have been working together to integrate and exchange data between their IoT-platforms that will enable operators of large pumps to ensure their equipment is operating at peak performance. Both, the combined data from both BLUE BOX and SIDRIVE IQ as well as the expert support will allow the operators to identify actions that control lifecycle costs and reduce

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQDIPR202304176689EN

Page 1/2

Siemens AG

Press Release

carbon footprints - objectives on the business agenda of every company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) charter today.

Dr. Marc Heggemann, Head Digital Solutions Sulzer Services concludes: "Our collaboration with Siemens LDAs offers an excellent opportunity to further improve asset performance, reduce downtime and maximize efficiency, all of which help to reduce operating costs. This is the starting point for us, we will work with customers to develop the idea much further and include additional functionality to maximize the potential of this exceptional concept."

This press release can be found at: https://sie.ag/3GQ40OK

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_press, Siemens Deutschland (@SiemensDE) / Twitter

Contact for journalists

Paul Elflein

Phone: +49 173 7490736

E-mail: paul.elflein@siemens.com

Siemens Large Drives Applications (LDA) engineers and produces heavy-duty electrical drive systems for the medium- and high-voltage ranges: electrical motors, converters, and generators. LDA is one of Siemens' Portfolio Companies. These units are agile, flexible, and decentralized and offer fast decision-making and reaction times. This allows them to be more competitive in their respective markets with a greater focus on their customers in different industries.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Sulzer is a global leader in fluid engineering and chemical processing applications. We specialize in energy-efficient pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, purification, crystallization and polymerization technologies for fluids of all types. Our solutions enable carbon emission reductions, development of polymers from biological sources, recycling of plastic waste and textiles, and efficient power storage. Our customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 180 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2022, our 12'900 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.2 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com

Reference number: HQDIPR202304176689EN

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS AG
08:41aSiemens : Sulzer and Siemens LDA announce digital collaboration
PU
04:28aSiemens : tech enables successful research at Zero Carbon Building Systems Lab
PU
02:20aSiemens Gamesa now wants wind turbine towers made only of more durable steel
AQ
01:20aABB posts double-digit growth and increases margin - sales forecast raised
DP
04/24Thyssenkrupp buckles - boss Merz unexpectedly quits
DP
04/24Philips inspires the sector - In addition, study drives Drägerwerk
DP
04/24Cms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/24Peptonic Medical Ab (publ) interim R : Pmed)
AQ
04/24European firms warn renewables need policy, funding support to stay on track
RE
04/21Vinci wins 7 billion euro contract for three offshore wind-farms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 871 M 84 753 M 84 753 M
Net income 2023 6 914 M 7 623 M 7 623 M
Net Debt 2023 37 172 M 40 984 M 40 984 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 115 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 145,66 €
Average target price 172,31 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG12.36%127 279
ACCENTURE PLC3.90%175 092
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.51%141 774
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.76%113 751
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%89 280
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.69%62 098
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer