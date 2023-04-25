Siemens : Sulzer and Siemens LDA announce digital collaboration

carbon footprints - objectives on the business agenda of every company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) charter today.
Dr. Marc Heggemann, Head Digital Solutions Sulzer Services concludes: "Our collaboration with Siemens LDAs offers an excellent opportunity to further improve asset performance, reduce downtime and maximize efficiency, all of which help to reduce operating costs. This is the starting point for us, we will work with customers to develop the idea much further and include additional functionality to maximize the potential of this exceptional concept."
Siemens Large Drives Applications (LDA) engineers and produces heavy-duty electrical drive systems for the medium- and high-voltage ranges: electrical motors, converters, and generators. LDA is one of Siemens' Portfolio Companies. These units are agile, flexible, and decentralized and offer fast decision-making and reaction times. This allows them to be more competitive in their respective markets with a greater focus on their customers in different industries.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Sulzer is a global leader in fluid engineering and chemical processing applications. We specialize in energy-efficient pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, purification, crystallization and polymerization technologies for fluids of all types. Our solutions enable carbon emission reductions, development of polymers from biological sources, recycling of plastic waste and textiles, and efficient power storage. Our customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 180 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2022, our 12'900 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.2 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com