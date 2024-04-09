Press

Munich, April 9, 2024

Supervisory Board endorses strategic direction and leadership team of Siemens AG and extends the contract of Roland Busch, President and CEO

With key leadership decisions, Supervisory Board demonstrates confidence in the strategy and trajectory of Siemens AG as a leading technology company

Announcement of five-year contract extension for Roland Busch (59) as President and CEO, from April 1, 2025

five-year contract extension for Roland Busch (59) as President and CEO, from April 1, 2025 Intention confirmed to extend appointment of Cedrik Neike (51), member of the Managing Board and CEO of Digital Industries, for a further five years from June 1, 2025

The Supervisory Board of Siemens AG confirmed a five-year contract extension for President and Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch from April 1, 2025. The move is a mark of support for the strategy of Siemens as a leading technology company, with the current Managing Board driving three years of record financial performance and the further strategic development of the company.

Additionally, it was announced that the Supervisory Board plans to extend the contract of Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries, for five years from June 2025, when his current contract is set to renew.

"Siemens has the right strategy and the right leadership team to support future growth and success, building on a track record of outstanding operational execution and technology leadership. Roland Busch has successfully led a strong team with

Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Lynette Jackson Germany

Reference number: HQCOPR202404086902EN