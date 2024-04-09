Press
Munich, April 9, 2024
Supervisory Board endorses strategic direction and leadership team of Siemens AG and extends the contract of Roland Busch, President and CEO
- With key leadership decisions, Supervisory Board demonstrates confidence in the strategy and trajectory of Siemens AG as a leading technology company
- Announcement of five-year contract extension for Roland Busch (59) as President and CEO, from April 1, 2025
- Intention confirmed to extend appointment of Cedrik Neike (51), member of the Managing Board and CEO of Digital Industries, for a further five years from June 1, 2025
The Supervisory Board of Siemens AG confirmed a five-year contract extension for President and Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch from April 1, 2025. The move is a mark of support for the strategy of Siemens as a leading technology company, with the current Managing Board driving three years of record financial performance and the further strategic development of the company.
Additionally, it was announced that the Supervisory Board plans to extend the contract of Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries, for five years from June 2025, when his current contract is set to renew.
"Siemens has the right strategy and the right leadership team to support future growth and success, building on a track record of outstanding operational execution and technology leadership. Roland Busch has successfully led a strong team with
Siemens AG
Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1
Communications
80333 Munich
Head: Lynette Jackson
Germany
Reference number: HQCOPR202404086902EN
Page 1/3
Logo1
Logo2
Siemens AG
Press release
impressive results. He is driving the transformation journey of Siemens in a dynamic market environment. Roland can continue to deliver on his strong aspiration to accelerate digitalization and sustainability for customers and improve people's lives through technology all over the world," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
"Cedrik Neike has led the transformation of Digital Industries: solidifying leadership in industrial automation and software, while creating strong customer impact and shaping a winning culture as a role model leader of Siemens' largest business," Snabe added.
"Over the last three and a half years, Siemens has achieved remarkable success as a leading technology company. We have delivered record performance in exceptional times. Our innovations are enabling customers to master their digital and sustainability transformations and we are expanding our partnerships to create even more value for customers," said Roland Busch, President and CEO. "I deeply appreciate Team Siemens for their commitment and dedication. And I am grateful to the Supervisory Board for their trust in me. It is a privilege to lead this great company," Busch added.
This press release is available at https://sie.ag/4tmmtD
Press pictures Roland Busch
Press pictures Cedrik Neike
Follow us atwww.twitter.com/siemens_press
Contact for journalists:
Siemens AG
Lynette Jackson
Phone: +41 79 5336431; email: lynette.jackson@siemens.com
Simon Krause
Phone: +49 173 4039683; email: krause.simon@siemens.com
Reference number: HQCOPR202404086902EN
Siemens AG
Press release
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare.
In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Reference number: HQCOPR202404086902EN
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Siemens AG published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 07:01:06 UTC.