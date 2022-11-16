Siemens : Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Judith Wiese, Managing Board Member and Chief People & Sustainability Officer

employable throughout their careers," said Judith Wiese. "I look forward to these next years of working together to make a positive difference to the lives of billions of people around the world through our leading technology."
Judith Wiese is also responsible for Global Business Services and for Latin America, Nordics, Iberic Peninsula, and the Netherlands. In addition to her Siemens roles, she is on the board of several organizations including the Siemens Foundation, European School of Management and Technology, Berlin, Germany, the Latin America Committee of German Business (LADW) and the Board of Directors of the German Employers' Association (BDA), as well as being part of the Gartner Global Chief Human Resource Officers' Advisory Board.
This press release and a press picture are available at https://sie.ag/3txzrX1Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_press
Contact for journalists
Florian Martens
Phone: +49 (162) 2306627
E-mail: florian.martens@siemens.com
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.