  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
121.42 EUR   -1.38%
11:09aSiemens : Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Judith Wiese, Managing Board Member and Chief People & Sustainability Officer
PU
05:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Defense Stocks Gain But Geopolitics Weighs on Mood
DJ
03:08aSiemens Energy Cancels FY22 Dividend Amid Higher Loss in Siemens Gamesa
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Judith Wiese, Managing Board Member and Chief People & Sustainability Officer

11/16/2022 | 11:09am EST
Press

Munich, November 16, 2022

Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Judith Wiese, Managing Board Member and Chief People & Sustainability Officer

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG renewed the appointment of Managing Board Member Judith Wiese (51). The term of the Chief People & Sustainability Officer and Labor Director will run a further five years until September 30, 2028.

"We recognize the substantial contribution that Judith Wiese has made since she joined Siemens two years ago. Judith holds a key role in ensuring that Siemens can attract and retain the best people and to create an environment in which they can thrive. At the same time, she has been at the heart of ramping up our sustainability activities as a key pillar of business strategy," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Siemens Supervisory Board. "Judith's open leadership style is a catalyst for the transformation of Siemens."

Judith Wiese assumed her role in October 2020 with a term of three years.

Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG, said: "Judith Wiese's experience and deep understanding of people and sustainability are a competitive advantage for Siemens and our Managing Board. I value her greatly as an advisor and colleague, playing a key role in enabling our cultural transformation, while steering our sustainability efforts, that have never been more important for our customers and society."

"I am honored by the confidence that the Supervisory Board places in me. Success for me is measured by business impact and whether our people remain relevant and

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQCOPR202211166606EN

Page 1/2

Siemens AG

Press release

employable throughout their careers," said Judith Wiese. "I look forward to these next years of working together to make a positive difference to the lives of billions of people around the world through our leading technology."

Judith Wiese is also responsible for Global Business Services and for Latin America, Nordics, Iberic Peninsula, and the Netherlands. In addition to her Siemens roles, she is on the board of several organizations including the Siemens Foundation, European School of Management and Technology, Berlin, Germany, the Latin America Committee of German Business (LADW) and the Board of Directors of the German Employers' Association (BDA), as well as being part of the Gartner Global Chief Human Resource Officers' Advisory Board.

This press release and a press picture are available at https://sie.ag/3txzrX1Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Contact for journalists

Florian Martens

Phone: +49 (162) 2306627

E-mail: florian.martens@siemens.com

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQCOPR202211166606EN

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
