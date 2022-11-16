Siemens : Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Judith Wiese, Managing Board Member and Chief People & Sustainability Officer

Press

Munich, November 16, 2022

Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Judith Wiese, Managing Board Member and Chief People & Sustainability Officer

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG renewed the appointment of Managing Board Member Judith Wiese (51). The term of the Chief People & Sustainability Officer and Labor Director will run a further five years until September 30, 2028.

"We recognize the substantial contribution that Judith Wiese has made since she joined Siemens two years ago. Judith holds a key role in ensuring that Siemens can attract and retain the best people and to create an environment in which they can thrive. At the same time, she has been at the heart of ramping up our sustainability activities as a key pillar of business strategy," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Siemens Supervisory Board. "Judith's open leadership style is a catalyst for the transformation of Siemens."

Judith Wiese assumed her role in October 2020 with a term of three years.

Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG, said: "Judith Wiese's experience and deep understanding of people and sustainability are a competitive advantage for Siemens and our Managing Board. I value her greatly as an advisor and colleague, playing a key role in enabling our cultural transformation, while steering our sustainability efforts, that have never been more important for our customers and society."

"I am honored by the confidence that the Supervisory Board places in me. Success for me is measured by business impact and whether our people remain relevant and