Siemens : Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Ralf Thomas, Managing Board Member and Chief Financial Officer
12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Press
Munich, December 2, 2021
Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Ralf Thomas, Managing Board Member and Chief Financial Officer
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG decided to renew the appointment of Managing Board member Ralf P. Thomas (60). The term of the company's chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG will run until December 14, 2026.
"Ralf Thomas has an outstanding track record and has been instrumental in the execution of the strategy to create a focused technology company. I would like to take this moment to thank Ralf Thomas for his strong contribution and dedication to Siemens so far. I look forward to what's to come: he brings the steady hand of experience, combined with a clear vision to continue to deliver value in the years to come," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Siemens Supervisory Board.
Ralf Thomas joined Siemens in 1995 and has been a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG as CFO since 2013. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthineers AG since 2019 and a member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy since 2020.
Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG, said:
"Ralf Thomas' experience and perspective are a tremendous advantage for our Managing Board. I value him greatly as a colleague and trusted advisor who has the acumen to steer the successful execution of our financial framework and accelerated, high-value growth, building on Siemens' great performance in 2021."
"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve this great company. It is an honor to lead such an outstanding finance team and work alongside Roland and the Managing Board. I relish the challenge to continue to drive strong financial
Siemens AG
Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1
Communications
80333 Munich
Head: Lynette Jackson
Germany
Reference number: HQCOPR202112016361EN
Page 1/2
Logo1
Logo2
Siemens AG
Press Release
performance and company value," said Ralf Thomas.
Ralf Thomas is also responsible for Siemens Financial Services, Siemens Real Estate and the Portfolio Companies. In addition to his Siemens roles, he is Chairman of the Stock Exchange Commission of Experts at Germany's Federal Ministry of Finance (since July 2019); a member of the Executive Committee and of the Board of Deutsches Aktieninstitut, DAI (since January 2014); and a Member of the Administrative Board and Treasurer of the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science e.V., MPG (since June 2014).
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.