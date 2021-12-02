Siemens : Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Ralf Thomas, Managing Board Member and Chief Financial Officer

Press

Munich, December 2, 2021

Supervisory Board renews the term of office of Ralf Thomas, Managing Board Member and Chief Financial Officer

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG decided to renew the appointment of Managing Board member Ralf P. Thomas (60). The term of the company's chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG will run until December 14, 2026.

"Ralf Thomas has an outstanding track record and has been instrumental in the execution of the strategy to create a focused technology company. I would like to take this moment to thank Ralf Thomas for his strong contribution and dedication to Siemens so far. I look forward to what's to come: he brings the steady hand of experience, combined with a clear vision to continue to deliver value in the years to come," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Siemens Supervisory Board.

Ralf Thomas joined Siemens in 1995 and has been a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG as CFO since 2013. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthineers AG since 2019 and a member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy since 2020.

Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG, said:

"Ralf Thomas' experience and perspective are a tremendous advantage for our Managing Board. I value him greatly as a colleague and trusted advisor who has the acumen to steer the successful execution of our financial framework and accelerated, high-value growth, building on Siemens' great performance in 2021."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve this great company. It is an honor to lead such an outstanding finance team and work alongside Roland and the Managing Board. I relish the challenge to continue to drive strong financial

