Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in July - ELFA

08/23/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 9% in July from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.

The companies signed up for $9.9 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $9.1 billion a year earlier. However, borrowings fell 5% from the previous month.

"Despite supply chain disruptions in some sectors of the economy, signs of inflation, and the emergence of the Delta coronavirus, July new business volume in the equipment finance industry is strong," ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said in a statement.

Petta also cited a pick-up in consumer spending and slowing unemployment as reasons to be optimistic about equipment investment and industry performance for the second half of the year.

Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 76.5%, down from 76.7% in June.

ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, reported a monthly confidence index of 66.6 in August, down from 72.9 in July.

A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.24% 195.36 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
SIEMENS AG 0.72% 139.58 Delayed Quote.17.92%
All news about SIEMENS AG
03:00pSIEMENS : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in July - ELFA
RE
09:01aDGAP-CMS : Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07:45aSIEMENS ENERGY : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:01aDGAP-DD : Siemens Energy AG english
DJ
05:05aCorrection to Siemens-Suedlink Contract Article
DJ
04:32aDGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
04:03aSiemens Gets Contract for German Converter Stations
DJ
03:34aSIEMENS : Mobility and cooperation partner ViP present “Autonomous Tram in..
PU
08/20Software consultancy firm Thoughtworks files for U.S. IPO
RE
08/20SIEMENS : and SITA team up to deliver next-generation airport experience at new ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 395 M 72 034 M 72 034 M
Net income 2021 5 999 M 7 039 M 7 039 M
Net Debt 2021 34 594 M 40 589 M 40 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 112 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 138,58 €
Average target price 164,90 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG17.92%129 359
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.63%646 184
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.05%157 204
3M COMPANY11.08%112 348
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.80%109 815
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.09%72 622