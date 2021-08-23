Siemens : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in July - ELFA

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital
investments rose 9% in July from a year earlier, the Equipment
Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.
The companies signed up for $9.9 billion in new loans,
leases and lines of credit last month, up from $9.1 billion a
year earlier. However, borrowings fell 5% from the previous
month.
"Despite supply chain disruptions in some sectors of the
economy, signs of inflation, and the emergence of the Delta
coronavirus, July new business volume in the equipment finance
industry is strong," ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta
said in a statement.
Petta also cited a pick-up in consumer spending and slowing
unemployment as reasons to be optimistic about equipment
investment and industry performance for the second half of the
year.
Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for
the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit
approvals totaled 76.5%, down from 76.7% in June.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States.
The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank
of America Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing
affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell
Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and
Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, reported a monthly confidence index of
66.6 in August, down from 72.9 in July.
A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)