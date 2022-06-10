Siemens : UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selects Siemens tech to power nation's electric vehicle charging corridor
06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Press
Erlangen (Germany), June 10, 2022
UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selects Siemens tech to power nation's electric vehicle charging corridor
Siemens to supply ultra-fast charging units on highways connecting the seven emirates
The Ministry and Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in October 2021 to work together on sustainability and digitalization initiatives in the energy and infrastructure sectors
The EV Charging Corridor is the first project to be delivered under the MOU framework
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selected Siemens technology for a nationwide network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers which will help reduce carbon emissions, boost adoption of EVs by addressing so-called range anxiety, and lay the groundwork for a more connected and sustainable transportation system.
Ten Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers will be installed on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. To meet the changing market demands, the chargers have a scalable power up to 300 kW and can be expanded with additional external dispensers for up to two additional charging cables. All are cloud-connected devices which allows operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.
"The UAE is committed and working with confidence to reduce the nationwide carbon footprint, by working on the demand side, supply-side and working on our different energies and future technologies to reduce our carbon footprint," said Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.
"Electric vehicles are integral to this effort, and providing this fast, efficient and convenient EV corridor is a crucial step in the energy transition."
Siemens will provide the charging infrastructure equipment, control and monitoring software, as well as training and commissioning support for the new network. The command-and-control system allows full monitoring and control of all units and provides the foundation for the next phase of the project, which is to build an app for drivers to access and book chargers.
"We are proud to support the sustainability program in the United Arab Emirates with our EV charging solution," said Birgit Dargel, Vice President Sales eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "This project in the UAE continues the success story of our public fast charger Sicharge D. With a peak efficiency of 96 percent, it is one of the most efficient high-power DC chargers currently available. Its communication ability with the cloud provides operators with real-time information and flexibility to manage their charging network. Its intuitive, height adjustable 24" touch screen display as well as its elegant appearance guarantees a great user experience."
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2021 to establish a long-term partnership that will aid the ministry's sustainability and digitalization targets. In addition to transportation, the discussions include smart building technologies, microgrid and industrial energy management and intelligent substations on the grid edge. The national EV Charging Corridor is the first project that will be delivered under the MOU framework.
