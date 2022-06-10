Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:43 2022-06-10 am EDT
118.93 EUR   -2.26%
02:42aREADY FOR ETCS ROLLOUT IN GERMANY : Minister of transport of Baden-Württemberg visits Berlin plant
PU
06/09Siemens acquires Senseye, predictive maintenance and asset intelligence for industrial companies
AQ
06/09Siemens Acquires Minority Stake In US-based Wireless Charging Group WiTricity For $25 Million
MT
Siemens : UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selects Siemens tech to power nation's electric vehicle charging corridor

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Press

Erlangen (Germany), June 10, 2022

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selects Siemens tech to power nation's electric vehicle charging corridor

  • Siemens to supply ultra-fast charging units on highways connecting the seven emirates
  • The Ministry and Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in October 2021 to work together on sustainability and digitalization initiatives in the energy and infrastructure sectors
  • The EV Charging Corridor is the first project to be delivered under the MOU framework

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selected Siemens technology for a nationwide network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers which will help reduce carbon emissions, boost adoption of EVs by addressing so-called range anxiety, and lay the groundwork for a more connected and sustainable transportation system.

Ten Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers will be installed on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. To meet the changing market demands, the chargers have a scalable power up to 300 kW and can be expanded with additional external dispensers for up to two additional charging cables. All are cloud-connected devices which allows operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.

"The UAE is committed and working with confidence to reduce the nationwide carbon footprint, by working on the demand side, supply-side and working on our different energies and future technologies to reduce our carbon footprint," said Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQSIPR202203116412EN

Siemens AG

Press Release

"Electric vehicles are integral to this effort, and providing this fast, efficient and convenient EV corridor is a crucial step in the energy transition."

Siemens will provide the charging infrastructure equipment, control and monitoring software, as well as training and commissioning support for the new network. The command-and-control system allows full monitoring and control of all units and provides the foundation for the next phase of the project, which is to build an app for drivers to access and book chargers.

"We are proud to support the sustainability program in the United Arab Emirates with our EV charging solution," said Birgit Dargel, Vice President Sales eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "This project in the UAE continues the success story of our public fast charger Sicharge D. With a peak efficiency of 96 percent, it is one of the most efficient high-power DC chargers currently available. Its communication ability with the cloud provides operators with real-time information and flexibility to manage their charging network. Its intuitive, height adjustable 24" touch screen display as well as its elegant appearance guarantees a great user experience."

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2021 to establish a long-term partnership that will aid the ministry's sustainability and digitalization targets. In addition to transportation, the discussions include smart building technologies, microgrid and industrial energy management and intelligent substations on the grid edge. The national EV Charging Corridor is the first project that will be delivered under the MOU framework.

This press release and a press picture is available at https://sie.ag/3uMq4Tl

For more information about Siemens Smart Infrastructure, see

www.siemens.com/smartinfrastructure

For further information on Sicharge D, please see https://www.siemens.com/SichargeD

Siemens AG

Press Release

Contact for journalists

Siemens AG

Christian S. Wilson

Phone: +49 172 138 5608; Email: christian_stuart.wilson@siemens.com

Join our Siemens Smart Infrastructure - Global Media Community on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8871338/

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2021, the business had around 70,400 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in

Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
