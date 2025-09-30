UBS believes that a strong Q4 is to be expected. "All eyes are on DI hardware and software products, as well as news from Healthineers," the analyst said.



Prior to the release of the results, UBS confirms its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €255.



UBS anticipates relatively consistent results in Q4 2025, with the focus on 1) investment hardware and software, 2) the evolution of investment orders, and 3) the outlook for the stake in Healthineers.



Siemens has confirmed its growth and earnings forecasts for FY 2024/2025.



The German industrial conglomerate expects between 3% and 7% annual growth in revenue on a comparable basis.



The Munich-based group is also maintaining its target of basic EPS (EPS 'pre PPA') of between €10.40 and €11 for the fiscal year.