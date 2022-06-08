Press Nuremberg, June 08, 2022 Siemens acquires Senseye - predictive maintenance and asset intelligence for industrial companies Siemens expands its portfolio for digital enterprises services

Senseye is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for industrial machine performance and reliability

AI-powered solutions for industrial machine performance and reliability Predictive Maintenance use case reduces unplanned machine downtime, boosts productivity and increases sustainability Siemens is further expanding its portfolio in the field of innovative predictive maintenance and asset intelligence with the acquisition of Senseye. The global industrial analytics software company is headquartered in Southampton, in the UK. Senseye is a leading provider of outcome-oriented predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturing and industrial companies. Senseye's predictive maintenance solution enables a reduction in unplanned machine downtimes by up to 50%, increased maintenance staff productivity by up to 30%. Furthermore, Senseye solutions support an improvement in corporate sustainability through increased asset lifetime and waste reduction. Since June 1st, 2022 Senseye is a 100 percent subsidiary of Siemens holdings plc in the UK. The company is assigned organizationally to Siemens Digital Industries and part of the Customer Services Business Unit. "Senseye's AI based solutions complement our digital services portfolio driving efficient and scalable predictive maintenance. This will allow us to offer highly flexible solutions to help our customers across many industries to determine the future condition of their machinery and hence, increase their overall equipment Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Lynette Jackson Germany Reference number: HQDIPR202206036475EN Page 1/4

Siemens AG Press Release effectiveness", says Margherita Adragna, CEO of Customer Services for Digital Industries, Siemens AG. Simon Kampa, CEO of Senseye, adds: "Together we can multiply the full potential of Senseye's innovative predictive technology and deep expertise. Siemens' global presence and extensive industrial knowledge will ensure that our current and future customers benefit from innovative, seamlessly integrated Industry 4.0 solutions to drive measurable business outcomes." Since its inception in 2014, Senseye has focused on scalable and sustainable asset intelligence Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions. Senseye uses state-of-the- art, purpose-built machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide a globally- scalable solution that enables predictive maintenance, helping to reduce unplanned downtime and improve sustainability. It integrates seamlessly with existing and new infrastructure investments, using machine, maintenance, and maintenance operator behavior data to understand the future health of machinery and what requires human attention. The solution is designed for maintenance operators and requires no previous background in data science or traditional condition monitoring. Reference number: HQDIPR202206036475EN Page 2/4

Senseye is a leading provider of outcome-oriented predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturing and industrial companies. Senseye brings focus to assets requiring your attention.

Senseye is headquartered in the UK and has regional offices in Germany, France, USA, and in Japan. Senseye is a leading global industrial software company for Machine Health Management. With around 50 employees the medium-sized company helps global organizations to save money in unplanned downtime and maintenance efficiencies in key industries such as Automotive, Manufacturing, Heavy Industry and Consumer Goods.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its