    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens : acquires Wattsense to boost IoT systems for small and medium buildings

10/06/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Press

Zug, Switzerland, October 6, 2021

Siemens acquires Wattsense to boost IoT systems for small and medium buildings

  • Acquisition of French startup Wattsense expands Siemens' building automation offering for small and mid-size buildings
  • Supports a wider range of buildings in reducing energy use and improving comfort through digitalization
  • Wattsense to remain a separate, standalone unit within Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of French startup Wattsense, a hardware and software company which offers an innovative, plug-and- play IoT management system for small and mid-size buildings, expanding Siemens' building products portfolio. Wattsense was started in 2017 and is headquartered in Dardilly, near Lyon, France.

Wattsense optimizes the technical management of small and mid-size buildings with a leading IoT solution that combines simplicity and interoperability. It enables the adoption of energy management practices in facilities with little or no building management system technology, meeting the needs of building professionals seeking efficiency and sustainability. Lowering entry barriers while keeping capital expenditures low, Wattsense allows customers to connect a wide range of devices and make them IoT-enabled.Multi-protocol devices can be onboarded easily before being connected to the cloud and operated in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

It makes the benefits of a cloud-based IoT management system for buildings accessible to a wider range of real estate types, including schools, offices, warehouses and retail.

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQSIPR202110056314EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

"Together with Wattsense we will accelerate the adoption of IoT systems in a wider range of buildings, bringing the sustainability, comfort and cost benefits to more people and businesses," said Henning Sandfort, CEO of Building Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "The SaaS business model and innovative technology stack of Wattsense perfectly complement our growing digital portfolio for our customers. We are excited to welcome the talented Wattsense team on board."

Siemens Smart Infrastructure is a pioneer in infrastructure digitalization with more than 2.3 million devices connected to its cloud platform. The business has more than 150 digital applications and offerings within its portfolio and has committed to doubling its digital revenues from EUR 700 million today to EUR 1.5 billion by 2025.

"Wattsense's commitment to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in the building sector aligns perfectly with Siemens's vision to create technologies that take society further," said Louis Vermorel, Founder and CEO of Wattsense. "We are thrilled to join a company with such a rich legacy and innovative culture to scale the reach and impact of our IoT solution."

For customers in the European Union, the acquisition of Wattsense also supports businesses in complying with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), which requires buildings in the tertiary sector to be equipped with control and automation systems that improve energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Wattsense's innovative solution is present in 22 countries. Its mission is to enable a zero-carbon emission future for buildings while improving the productivity and operations of building operators.

This press release and a press picture is available here: https://sie.ag/2YkOuaS

For more information about Siemens Smart Infrastructure, see

www.siemens.com/smartinfrastructure

Contact for journalists

Michael Palmer

Phone: +971 55 200 3873; E-mail:michael.j.palmer@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Reference number: HQSIPR202110056314EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2020, the business had around 69,600 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €55.3 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQSIPR202110056314EN

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
