Siemens acquires Wattsense to boost IoT systems for small and medium buildings Acquisition of French startup Wattsense expands Siemens' building automation offering for small and mid-size buildings

mid-size buildings Supports a wider range of buildings in reducing energy use and improving comfort through digitalization

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of French startup Wattsense, a hardware and software company which offers an innovative, plug-and- play IoT management system for small and mid-size buildings, expanding Siemens' building products portfolio. Wattsense was started in 2017 and is headquartered in Dardilly, near Lyon, France. Wattsense optimizes the technical management of small and mid-size buildings with a leading IoT solution that combines simplicity and interoperability. It enables the adoption of energy management practices in facilities with little or no building management system technology, meeting the needs of building professionals seeking efficiency and sustainability. Lowering entry barriers while keeping capital expenditures low, Wattsense allows customers to connect a wide range of devices and make them IoT-enabled.Multi-protocol devices can be onboarded easily before being connected to the cloud and operated in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It makes the benefits of a cloud-based IoT management system for buildings accessible to a wider range of real estate types, including schools, offices, warehouses and retail.

"Together with Wattsense we will accelerate the adoption of IoT systems in a wider range of buildings, bringing the sustainability, comfort and cost benefits to more people and businesses," said Henning Sandfort, CEO of Building Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "The SaaS business model and innovative technology stack of Wattsense perfectly complement our growing digital portfolio for our customers. We are excited to welcome the talented Wattsense team on board." Siemens Smart Infrastructure is a pioneer in infrastructure digitalization with more than 2.3 million devices connected to its cloud platform. The business has more than 150 digital applications and offerings within its portfolio and has committed to doubling its digital revenues from EUR 700 million today to EUR 1.5 billion by 2025. "Wattsense's commitment to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in the building sector aligns perfectly with Siemens's vision to create technologies that take society further," said Louis Vermorel, Founder and CEO of Wattsense. "We are thrilled to join a company with such a rich legacy and innovative culture to scale the reach and impact of our IoT solution." For customers in the European Union, the acquisition of Wattsense also supports businesses in complying with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), which requires buildings in the tertiary sector to be equipped with control and automation systems that improve energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Wattsense's innovative solution is present in 22 countries. Its mission is to enable a zero-carbon emission future for buildings while improving the productivity and operations of building operators.

