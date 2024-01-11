Siemens: acquisition of Dutch Heliox completed

Siemens announced on Thursday that it had finalized the acquisition of Heliox, a specialist in fast-charging systems, a transaction that the German industrial group had initially unveiled last August.



Based in the Netherlands, Heliox - which employs around 330 people - develops depot charging stations, as well as fast-charging stations, mainly dedicated to public transport and electric trucks.



Siemens explains that the transaction will enable it to strengthen the network of its subsidiary Siemens eMobility by getting its hands on interfaces ranging from 40 kilowatts (kW) to several megawatts.



