Siemens: agreement on waste conversion

July 04, 2024 at 05:35 am EDT Share

Boson Energy and Siemens AG have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the conversion of non-recyclable waste into clean energy.



The collaboration aims to promote sustainable local energy security and support hydrogen-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure without affecting grid stability or consumer prices.



Siemens brings its expertise in automation, electrification and instrumentation, and will help Boson Energy create scalable solutions using advanced digital technologies.



The initiative aims to contribute to a sustainable circular economy and global decarbonization.



Boson Energy plans to build more than 300 plants to produce 1 million tons of circular hydrogen from waste by 2030, avoiding up to 30 million tons of CO₂ emissions per year.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.