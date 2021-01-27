Siemens : and Aral ready gas stations for mobility of the future

Joint press release

by Siemens and Aral

powerful and reliable grid connection. That is why we are glad to have Siemens with its expertise in electrical infrastructure at our side."

Most gas stations currently only have a low-voltage connection. To meet the increased power demand of fast chargers, the grid connection needs to be upgraded to a medium-voltage connection with much higher power. This is achieved through the substations which connect the gas stations' charging infrastructure to the public power grid. Each substation consists of a hermetically capsulated transformer, a gas-insulatedmedium-voltage switchgear, type 8DJH, and a Sivacon S8 low-voltage switchboard.

By using communicating hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Aral can obtain information about the status of the substations at any time. This will enable the blue-and-white labeled service station brand to guarantee their customers the full functionality of its ultra-fast charging stations even better than today. The utilization of sensors helps to generate data, thereby ensuring continuous monitoring of the health status and a safe operation of the equipment. These values are then transmitted over communication interfaces to a higher-level,cloud-based IoT system. The data is evaluated and visualized via a web application in a useful addition to those of the fast charging stations.

"This intelligent substation not only allows Aral to introduce ultra-fast charging technology, but also ensures highest reliability and better grid utilization within the existing infrastructure," said Stephan May, CEO of Distribution Systems at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "Real time data monitoring enables optimal usage of the assets. For this reason, digitalization is an important prerequisite for efficient load management and to optimize the use of power resources."