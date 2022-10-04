Siemens : and Eplan enter strategic partnership

Sebastian Seitz of Eplan has also emphasized the benefits for joint customers: "In switchgear construction, we can use Eplan Pro Panel to optimize processes and automate them to a greater extent. In addition, we will more specifically address the

"The overall goal of our collaboration is to create a plug-and-play structure for electrical planners. We want to open our tools bidirectionally for both sides and thus simplify and accelerate workflows," said Andreas Matthé.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Eplan have signed a strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration in the area of software solutions for the industry and infrastructure market segments. As part of this agreement, Siemens' Electrical Products business unit will join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner. The objective is to coordinate the products of both companies in a more targeted manner in order to offer optimized solutions for switchgear manufacturers and electrical planners. Sebastian Seitz, CEO of Eplan, and Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, signed the agreement to this effect on September 26, 2022.

growing area of power distribution and work with Siemens to create end-to-end solutions for integrative, more efficient workflows."

The industry segment comprises offerings and products for control panel building, while the infrastructure segment includes switchgear construction for power distribution. In the industry market segment, Siemens and Eplan will intensify the excellent cooperation that has existed for many years, for example, to provide Eplan data across all configured Siemens products. For the infrastructure market, Eplan and Siemens have decided to jointly optimize and automate customer processes, for instance in the Sivacon and Alpha environment (power distribution systems) by integrating Simaris (planning tools) and the Eplan platform.

Both parties will contribute their expertise to the benefit of their joint customers to enable more efficient workflows in switchgear construction and power distribution.

Eplan offers engineering software and services in the fields of electrical engineering, automation, and mechatronics. The company develops one of the world's leading software solutions for machine, switchgear, and control panel builders. In addition, it helps customers simplify challenging engineering processes.

Siemens' Electrical Products offers products for a safe and efficient electrical infrastructure at the low-voltage level in buildings and industrial environments, including safety and control products, measuring and monitoring devices, switches, and sockets. Furthermore, the business unit's portfolio includes communication- enabled software tools that can be used to connect power distribution products to building and industrial automation, as well as to open cloud-based IoT systems.

