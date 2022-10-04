Siemens : and Eplan enter strategic partnership

Cooperation in the industry and infrastructure market segments
Optimized solution for switchgear manufacturers and electrical planners
Siemens to join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner
Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Eplan have signed a strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration in the area of software solutions for the industry and infrastructure market segments. As part of this agreement, Siemens' Electrical Products business unit will join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner. The objective is to coordinate the products of both companies in a more targeted manner in order to offer optimized solutions for switchgear manufacturers and electrical planners. Sebastian Seitz, CEO of Eplan, and Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, signed the agreement to this effect on September 26, 2022.
"The overall goal of our collaboration is to create a plug-and-play structure for electrical planners. We want to open our tools bidirectionally for both sides and thus simplify and accelerate workflows," said Andreas Matthé.
Sebastian Seitz of Eplan has also emphasized the benefits for joint customers: "In switchgear construction, we can use Eplan Pro Panel to optimize processes and automate them to a greater extent. In addition, we will more specifically address the
growing area of power distribution and work with Siemens to create end-to-end solutions for integrative, more efficient workflows."
The industry segment comprises offerings and products for control panel building, while the infrastructure segment includes switchgear construction for power distribution. In the industry market segment, Siemens and Eplan will intensify the excellent cooperation that has existed for many years, for example, to provide Eplan data across all configured Siemens products. For the infrastructure market, Eplan and Siemens have decided to jointly optimize and automate customer processes, for instance in the Sivacon and Alpha environment (power distribution systems) by integrating Simaris (planning tools) and the Eplan platform.
Both parties will contribute their expertise to the benefit of their joint customers to enable more efficient workflows in switchgear construction and power distribution.
Eplan offers engineering software and services in the fields of electrical engineering, automation, and mechatronics. The company develops one of the world's leading software solutions for machine, switchgear, and control panel builders. In addition, it helps customers simplify challenging engineering processes.
Siemens' Electrical Products offers products for a safe and efficient electrical infrastructure at the low-voltage level in buildings and industrial environments, including safety and control products, measuring and monitoring devices, switches, and sockets. Furthermore, the business unit's portfolio includes communication- enabled software tools that can be used to connect power distribution products to building and industrial automation, as well as to open cloud-based IoT systems.
Visit us at Light & Building 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 2-6. You can find Siemens in Hall 11.0, booth B56, and Eplan in Hall 12.0, booth B55.
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2021, the business had around 70,400 employees worldwide.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide.
Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net
income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Eplan provides software and service solutions in the fields of electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering. The company develops one of the world's leading design software solutions for machine and panel builders. EPLAN is also the ideal partner to streamline challenging engineering processes.
Both standardised as well as customised interfaces to ERP and PLM/PDM systems ensure data consistency along the whole value chain. Working with EPLAN means boundless communication across all engineering disciplines. No matter whether small or large enterprises: Customers can apply their expertise more efficiently. Worldwide, EPLAN supports more than 65,000 customers. EPLAN wants to grow further with customers and partners and pushes
integration and automation in engineering forward. Within the EPLAN Partner Network, open interfaces and seamless integrations are realised together with partners. "Efficient engineering" is the focus.
EPLAN was founded in 1984 and is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group. The Friedhelm Loh Group operates worldwide with more than 12 production sites and over 90 international subsidiaries. The entire group employs more than 11.600 people and generated revenues of €2,5 billion in 2021. For the 14th time in succession, the family business has won the accolade "Top German Employer" in 2022. In addition, Friedhelm Loh Group was recognized as "Top vocational trainer" according to a study of Deutschland Test and Focus Money.