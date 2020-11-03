Log in
Siemens : and Ingersoll Machine Tools expanding Digital Enterprise partnership

11/03/2020 | 11:25am EST

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020.

In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €58.5 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. As of September 30, 2019, the company had around 295,000 employees worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:24:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 57 865 M 67 862 M 67 862 M
Net income 2020 4 017 M 4 711 M 4 711 M
Net Debt 2020 29 994 M 35 175 M 35 175 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 82 152 M 95 593 M 96 344 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 125,78 €
Last Close Price 103,40 €
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-11.28%95 594
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.92%121 820
3M COMPANY-7.64%93 987
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.62%65 874
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.50%63 962
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.31%33 041
