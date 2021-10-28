Siemens and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Collaborate to Boost Machine-to-Machine NA

Siemens AG Press Release

"Value chains and product lifecycles must become more transparent and sustainable. That is why together with our partner we will develop a completely new digital solution that enables "trustworthy" communication between machines, for example, for the exchange of production data and laboratory data. Our customers will be able to produce more efficiently while ensuring sustainability and quality of their products in a wide range of areas - from personalized medicine to food and beverages to high-tech electronics," said Cedrik Neike, Managing Board Member of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries.

Due to the increasing complexity of value chains, the current traceability, transparency and quality control requirements are growing exponentially. To drive forward the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which is rapidly transforming value chains and manufacturing across all industries, there is a pressing need for effective and secure data and information exchange. Nevertheless, within the current IIoT context, there is a lack of M2M communication regarding the quality status of many products. Consequently, the targeted solution aims to provide a framework for an efficient M2M interaction.

The targeted solution would provide all parties involved in the value chain with an immediate single-source-of-truth access point to trusted data and enable new levels of traceability, transparency, safety, and quality of industrial products. This could eventually allow customers to generate disruptive business models such as pay-per- part or pay-per-performance, which would be driven by machines in the IIoT.

Cutting-edge technologies such as smart contracts, tokens, blockchain, and industrial edge computing can anchor physical objects to a digital identity and thus ensure transparency and authenticity of information and physical objects. This promotes originality and helps prevent the creation of counterfeit products.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Siemens are envisioning an end-to-end solution that will enable customers to rely on one immutable single source of truth between production and laboratory quality control. Within the scope of the collaboration, Siemens plans to build an object-centric IIoT data ecosystem in which objects can communicate by sharing data within a trusted environment. Both companies also plan to combine the crypto anchor technology portfolio of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with Siemens' trusted traceability system (an end-to-