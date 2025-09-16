Siemens announces a strategic partnership with TRUMPF to strengthen the digitalization of industrial production and prepare for the integration of artificial intelligence. The alliance combines Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio with the expertise of TRUMPF, a leading German industrial company in machine tools and laser technologies.



This aims to reduce the complexity of system integration by more effectively linking information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). Both groups are developing open and interoperable interfaces to promote automation, flexibility, and efficiency in factories.



According to Siemens Executive Board, this cooperation bridges the gap between IT and OT, enabling manufacturers to act faster and prepare for the age of AI. Meanwhile TRUMPF believes that this agreement takes industrial manufacturing into a new dimension thanks to open standards and AI.



This collaboration aims to offer customers faster innovation cycles, reduced engineering costs, and greater scalability for their production systems.