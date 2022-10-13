Siemens : and Volta Trucks partner to accelerate commercial fleet electrification
Zug (Switzerland), October 13 2022
Siemens and Volta Trucks partner to accelerate commercial fleet electrification
Companies intend to jointly deliver managed services, leveraging the breadth of Siemens' and partner solutions to manage e-Truck fleets, energy, charging infrastructure and facilities
Data-driven,turnkey management of critical assets to enable scaling to robust fleet operations for Volta Trucks customers
Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver and scale eMobility charging infrastructure to simplify the transition to fleet electrification.
The companies signed a letter of intent outlining the cooperation, whereby they will jointly seek to deliver turnkey solutions for fleets to transition to zero-emission urban transportation through an end-to-end, integrated and comprehensive feature set around charging, facility upgrading and energy management solutions. The offering will be designed to require minimal upfront investment or technical knowledge. The partnership brings together Volta Trucks' unique approach to commercial fleet electrification and operational expertise through Truck as a Service, and Siemens' global experience in software control systems, facility electrification, charging infrastructure, energy management, building equipment and Siemens Financial Services' - and third parties' - financing expertise in smart infrastructure projects.
In doing so, it will support Volta Trucks' customers by providing infrastructure for full electrification aligned with their operational needs.
In June this year, Siemens launched Siemens Xcelerator, a new, open digital business platform featuring a curated portfolio of IoT-enabled hardware and software, a powerful ecosystem of partners, and a marketplace. The objective is to deliver digital solutions for commercial and industrial customers, together with key partners, in an agile, co-creation approach.
"Through our partnership with Volta Trucks, we intend to co-create Transportation as a Service solutions, and deliver Volta Trucks' customers higher uptime, a commitment to reliability through performance-based contracts, and reduced energy expenditure. As commercial fleets look to meet sustainability goals and deliver cost effective, robust infrastructure solutions, we are pleased to be able to partner with Volta Trucks," said Thomas Kiessling, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure.
The strategic collaboration will lead, and actively manage, customers through the design of their fleet electrification journey. The technical infrastructure of the installations will be overseen by Siemens, including the hardware and software required to operate the charging and power distribution infrastructure for fleets of Volta Zeros, the world's first purpose-built,full-electric16-ton commercial vehicle, built for safer and more sustainable cities.
Through Siemens' performance management platform, the partners will aim to continually optimize the entire operation to achieve higher uptime at minimum expenditure. This optimization approach will be powered by advanced analytical and simulation models and considers factors such as fleet duty cycles, charging times, battery life, optimal energy utilization and costs, and asset management.
"I am delighted that Volta Trucks will be working with Siemens to bring industry- leading charging infrastructure solutions for our Truck as a Service customers," said Essa Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks. "To deliver the electrification of urban logistics at pace and scale, we need operationally efficient electrification infrastructure aligned to the exact requirement of each fleet. In Siemens, we have a world-class partner with the innovative technical solutions our customers will expect. Together, we are confident that our partnership with accelerate the migration to electrification."
By establishing the partnership with Volta Trucks and its Truck as a Service solution - which revolutionizes the ownership, finance and servicing of commercial fleets - Siemens seeks to support the delivery of turnkey transport solutions to simplify the transition to fleet electrification. This would lead to vast benefits for customers. Siemens and Volta Trucks will work together to fully manage the infrastructure, and the power capacity from the grid, or on-premise sustainable power sources.
Customers therefore will have all their depot energy needs captured and managed as part of the design and installation process, ensuring load capacity is increased in line with the sites' real-time demands. The optimized charging infrastructure will be highly cost-efficient, not only at the point of installation, but also through charging algorithms that allow fleets to manage energy costs without compromising routing and service requirements.
Safety too, is paramount. Volta Trucks is revolutionizing last-mile logistics by delivering safer, more sustainable, full-electric trucks that protect vulnerable road users and improve city center environments for all. For 175 years now, Siemens has safely and responsibly provided innovative technologies with the aspiration to improve the lives of people all over the world, and providing Volta's customers with robust, reliable, safe infrastructure for their electric transport needs will be tantamount to the partnership's success.
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2021, the business had around 70,400 employees worldwide.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in
Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
The Volta Zero is the world's first purpose-builtfull-electric16-tonne vehicle designed for urban logistics, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centres. Designed from the ground up with an operating pure- electric range of 150 - 200 kms (95 - 125 miles), the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2M tonnes of CO2 by 2025.
Safety is also at the heart of Volta Trucks, with its ambition of producing the safest trucks for our cities. The Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which facilitates a step-change in vehicle, driver and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck. This combination, plus a glass house-style cab design, gives the driver a wide 220-degrees of visibility, minimising dangerous blind spots. The prototype Volta Zero was launched in September 2020, with the first vehicles expected to be operating with customers in late-2022.
In November 2021, Volta Trucks announced Europe's largest purchase of full-electric trucks with DB Schenker's order of 1,470 vehicles. This followed Petit Forestier's order of 1,000 Volta Zeros. Volta Trucks now has a total order bank of around 6,500 vehicles, with an order bank value of circa €1.4 billion.
Volta Trucks is a scale-upfull-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services company. Volta Trucks' Head Office is in Stockholm, Sweden, with its engineering led from the UK, and forthcoming manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria. The company also has sales teams across France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK. Volta Trucks is partnering with a number of global leaders in the supply chain for the development and production of the Volta Zero, at pace and scale.