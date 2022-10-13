Siemens : and Volta Trucks partner to accelerate commercial fleet electrification

Siemens AG Press Release

The Volta Zero is the world's first purpose-builtfull-electric16-tonne vehicle designed for urban logistics, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centres. Designed from the ground up with an operating pure- electric range of 150 - 200 kms (95 - 125 miles), the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2M tonnes of CO2 by 2025.

Safety is also at the heart of Volta Trucks, with its ambition of producing the safest trucks for our cities. The Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which facilitates a step-change in vehicle, driver and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck. This combination, plus a glass house-style cab design, gives the driver a wide 220-degrees of visibility, minimising dangerous blind spots. The prototype Volta Zero was launched in September 2020, with the first vehicles expected to be operating with customers in late-2022.

In November 2021, Volta Trucks announced Europe's largest purchase of full-electric trucks with DB Schenker's order of 1,470 vehicles. This followed Petit Forestier's order of 1,000 Volta Zeros. Volta Trucks now has a total order bank of around 6,500 vehicles, with an order bank value of circa €1.4 billion.

Volta Trucks is a scale-upfull-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services company. Volta Trucks' Head Office is in Stockholm, Sweden, with its engineering led from the UK, and forthcoming manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria. The company also has sales teams across France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK. Volta Trucks is partnering with a number of global leaders in the supply chain for the development and production of the Volta Zero, at pace and scale.