Siemens : announces reversal of impairment loss of Siemens Energy at-equity investment

Energy AG's Xetra closing share price of €20.24 on March 31, 2023, is significantly higher than the closing share price of €13.99 on June 30, 2022, when Siemens reported an impairment of the Siemens Energy AG investment. This results in an impairment reversal, at the end of second quarter of fiscal 2023 ending today, with a non-cash income effect after tax of €1.59 billion not part of the outlook for the current fiscal year.

In the context of regular assessments at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Siemens AG announces an impairment reversal of its investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) which will increase the investment book value. Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

