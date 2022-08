Under the motto "Accelerate digitalization for a sustainable tomorrow", Siemens will be presenting solutions at AMB Stuttgart on how to accelerate digitalization in the machine tool industry, optimize the sustainability of CNC manufacturing and improve the user experience. Thanks to the continuous analysis of manufacturing data, there is enormous optimization potential for machine tools. You can experience the Siemens solutions and experts live at the AMB booth (Hall C2 | 2B03) in Stuttgart.