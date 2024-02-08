The maker of products ranging from trains to factory controllers and software reported industrial profit increasing by 3% to 2.72 billion euros ($2.93 billion) for the three months to the end of December, beating forecasts of 2.64 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of analysts.
Revenue rose 2% to 18.41 billion euros, below the 18.58 billion euros forecast, as currency translation effects - mainly from a strengthened dollar - reduced sales when reported in euros.
The company confirmed its outlook to increase sales by 4% to 8% for its financial year that runs to the end of September.
"Siemens again delivered a strong quarter, maintaining a trajectory of profitable growth," said Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Miranda Murray)