Press Zug (Switzerland), September 5, 2023 Siemens data platform helps Northumbrian Water to tackle household leaks Northumbrian Water Group to connect more than one million smart water meters to Siemens data management system

Cloud-based system will identify household leaks to help reduce water consumption and support Ofwat targets

system will identify household leaks to help reduce water consumption and support Ofwat targets Siemens solution represents the company's largest ever deployment of grid software

EnergyIP® MDM X for Water software is part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio Siemens Grid Software has secured a new contract with Northumbrian Water Group and deployed EnergyIP® MDM X, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) is enhancing its ability to detect and reduce household water leaks by connecting more than one million smart water meters to a new Siemens data management platform by 2030. The water utility is undergoing a major rollout of smart meters, which report data back to the cloud on an hourly basis. The Siemens Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution will allow NWG to analyse this data to identify household consumption anomalies and alert customers of potential leaks on their properties. The system will ultimately help NWG to meet UK water regulator Ofwat's targets for reducing leakages and per capita consumption. The utility services 4.5 million people in the North East of England, and in the South East as Essex & Suffolk Water. Siemens collaborated with NWG's team to design, develop, test and launch the meter data management SaaS, which is powered by the technology company's EnergyIP® software. It represents the largest solution of its kind implemented by Siemens for the water industry in Europe, and its largest deployment of grid software to date. Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Lynette Jackson Germany Reference Number: HQSIPR202308316768EN

Siemens AG Press Release EnergyIP® MDM X for Water is part of Siemens Xcelerator, the company's digital business platform, enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale. Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Grid Software at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, said: "Water is a precious resource, and we need to deal with it in the most sustainable way possible. EnergyIP® MDM X will enable NWG to make the best use of their data to reduce leakage and water consumption across their network. We're supporting the water industry by providing purposeful software technology for greater customer impact and sustainability." Gary Adams, Head of Smart Transformation at NWG said: "The EnergyIP® MDM implementation is a critical cornerstone in our smart metering journey, allowing us to effectively manage the large volumes of metering data we will receive and to drive efficient operational activity for both our customers and our wider business providing access to granular smart data at the click of a button. Being able to rely on Siemens expertise in this area gives us confidence that we can achieve our smart metering ambitions now and, in the future." For more information, visit:https://www.siemens.com/global/en/products/energy/grid-software/energyip-meter-data-management/energyip-mdm-x.html ENDS Contact for journalists: Siemens Smart Infrastructure Lena Carlson Phone: +49 159 0168 4611; Email: lena.carlson@siemens.com Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2022, the business had around 72,700 employees worldwide. Reference Number: HQSIPR202308316768EN