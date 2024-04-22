Siemens: driverless train project in Copenhagen

Siemens Mobility, the rail equipment arm of Siemens, announced on Monday that it will supply the signalling needed to make Copenhagen's train system driverless.



The modernization project concerns a 170-kilometer-long network known as 'S-bane', which will benefit from GoA4-level technology designed to enable fully automated train operation.



The first phase of deployment will concern the F line, linking Copenhagen South station to the seaside town of Hellerup, north of the Danish capital, with service scheduled to begin by the end of 2030.



The contract with Banedanmark (BDK) and DSB is valued at around 270 million euros.



The 'S-bane' network is currently able to operate 84 trains per hour, equivalent to 100 million passengers carried on seven lines and 88 stations.



This represents traffic of some 350,000 passengers per day.



