    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Siemens : enters agreement to exit Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture

02/09/2022 | 03:09pm EST
Press

Munich, February 9, 2022

Siemens enters agreement to exit

Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture

  • Profit impact of around 300 million Euros in Q2 FY22
  • Closing expected in July 2022
  • Single ownership of Valeo provides strong prospects for joint venture
  • Another successful milestone for Siemens Portfolio Companies

Siemens AG has signed an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive (VSeA) joint venture to Valeo. The positive profit impact of around 300 million Euros will be recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and closing is expected in July 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG: "Together with our partner, we successfully positioned the joint venture as a leader in its market space and have now determined an excellent long-term approach. Single ownership and full integration with Valeo provide very strong prospects for the business, its employees and customers. This also marks another important step to sharpen our portfolio as a focused technology company."

Ralf Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG: "The exit from the joint venture with Valeo is another proof point of our consistent portfolio company strategy. We continue to find the best possible set up for our portfolio companies to deliver long- term value for all stakeholders."

VSeA was founded in 2016 with Siemens contributing its eCar powertrain systems business including e-motors and power electronics. Valeo and Siemens have achieved the joint target of building a globally recognized leader in the field of electric mobility, now providing the right timing for Siemens to transfer its stake in VSeA to its partner. Single ownership has been an intended option of the joint

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096400EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

venture for both sides from the beginning and will now support the future development of the business under the sole shareholding of Valeo going forward.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/3GC8K7Q

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Contact for journalists:

Florian Martens

Phone: +49 162 2306627; e-mail:florian.martens@siemens.com

Wolfram Trost

Phone: +49 174 1551859; e-mail:wolfram.trost@siemens.com

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further

information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Forward looking statement

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks in the Combined Management Report of the Siemens Report (siemens.com/siemensreport). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should decisions, assessments or requirements of regulatory authorities deviate from our expectations, should events of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096400EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Reference number: HQCOPR202202096400EN

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 20:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
