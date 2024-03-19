Siemens announced an expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA.
Siemens is bringing immersive visualization powered by the new NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs to the Siemens Xcelerator platform, resulting in increased use of AI-based digital twin technology.
' We will revolutionize the way products and experiences are designed, manufactured and maintained. On the road to the industrial metaverse, this new generation of industrial software enables customers to experience products as they would in the real world', said Roland. Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.
' Together with NVIDIA, we will bring accelerated computing, generative AI and Omniverse integration to the entire Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. '
' Omniverse and generative AI are driving a massive transformation for industrial companies,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.
' Siemens is offering NVIDIA platforms to its customers and opening up new opportunities for industry leaders to create the next wave of AI-based digital twins at all scales. '
Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- medical equipment (30.1%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.;
- digital industrial equipment (27%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.;
- smart building and infrastructure solutions (24%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.;
- mobility solutions and systems (13.4%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (16.6%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (29.9%), the United States (24%), America (4.7%), Asia and Australia (24.8%).