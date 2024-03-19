Siemens: expands collaboration with NVIDIA

Siemens announced an expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA.



Siemens is bringing immersive visualization powered by the new NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs to the Siemens Xcelerator platform, resulting in increased use of AI-based digital twin technology.



' We will revolutionize the way products and experiences are designed, manufactured and maintained. On the road to the industrial metaverse, this new generation of industrial software enables customers to experience products as they would in the real world', said Roland. Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.



' Together with NVIDIA, we will bring accelerated computing, generative AI and Omniverse integration to the entire Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. '



' Omniverse and generative AI are driving a massive transformation for industrial companies,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.



' Siemens is offering NVIDIA platforms to its customers and opening up new opportunities for industry leaders to create the next wave of AI-based digital twins at all scales. '



