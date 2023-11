FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens on Thursday gave a more cautious sales outlook for 2024 after the trains to industrial software maker reported fourth-quarter industrial profit ahead of expectations.

The German group, whose products are used to automate factories and buildings, said it expected its revenues to grow 4-8% in the next 12 months.

The target marks a slowdown from the 11% revenue increase the German industrial heavyweight posted for its 2023 business year, which ran to the end of September.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and John Revill, editing by Linda Pasquini)