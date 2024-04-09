Busch, who has led Siemens since 2021, has had his contract extended effective from April 2025, the supervisory board said.
|
ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has extended the contract of Chief Executive Roland Busch for another five years, the German engineering and technology group said on Tuesday.
Busch, who has led Siemens since 2021, has had his contract extended effective from April 2025, the supervisory board said.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Miranda Murray)
